3 times a bowler was sent out to open the innings in Test cricket

Test cricket is undoubtedly the purest form of the sport and has led to countless memorable moments over the years, and it is a gift that keeps on giving.

Despite wholeheartedly embracing tradition, it would be incorrect to say that there has been no evolution to the format since its inception.

The natural course of evolution, driven by the change in the players' mentality, with each coming generation has certainly spiced up the game. Ben Stokes' England side are a perfect example of how the format has changed, especially in the recent past.

Amid the changes, there are still certain nuances that are on display on a few select occasions. Whether it be declaring the innings at odd times or a massive shuffle in the batting order, the game has seen it all.

Nightwatchman is a role that various players have undertaken in the past in a wide array of scenarios. They are more or less used in situations where a wicket falls close to the end of a day's play.

Fox Sports Lab @FoxSportsLab :



Harry Donnan v ENG Lord's 1896

Sammy Carter v ENG Melbourne 1912

Ranji Hordern v ENG Melbourne 1912

Arthur Mailey v SA Cape Town 1921

Percy Hornibrook v ENG Melbourne 1929

Matthew Kuhnemann v IND Ahmedabad 2023



#INDvAUS Opening & Batting 11 in same Test for AUSHarry Donnan v ENG Lord's 1896Sammy Carter v ENG Melbourne 1912Ranji Hordern v ENG Melbourne 1912Arthur Mailey v SA Cape Town 1921Percy Hornibrook v ENG Melbourne 1929Matthew Kuhnemann v IND Ahmedabad 2023 Opening & Batting 11 in same Test for AUS 🇦🇺:Harry Donnan v ENG Lord's 1896Sammy Carter v ENG Melbourne 1912Ranji Hordern v ENG Melbourne 1912Arthur Mailey v SA Cape Town 1921Percy Hornibrook v ENG Melbourne 1929Matthew Kuhnemann v IND Ahmedabad 2023#INDvAUS

However, in a few select instances, teams have sent out a bowler to open the innings as well. In the ongoing Test between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium, left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann opened the batting in the second innings.

With Usman Khawaja out injured and only a handful of overs remaining in the day, Australia decided to play it safe and sent out a bowler instead to face the new ball.

Kuhnemann played his part to perfection, blocking out 18 deliveries to close out the day. He was dismissed for six runs early on the final day to Ravichandran Ashwin.

On that note, let's take a look at three bowlers who opened the batting in Test cricket.

#1 Jack Leach - England

The England spinner, whose biggest batting contribution arguably comes in the form of his unbeaten one-run knock in the famous Ashes 2019 win in Leeds, was sent out to open the innings during their tour of Sri Lanka in 2018.

With only one over left on Day 2 in Pallekele after Sri Lanka had amassed a slender lead, Jack Leach was sent out to negotiate the final set of deliveries for the day bowled by. He successfully did so, etching out a maiden in the process.

Leach was dismissed off the second over of Day 3 by Dilruwan Perera, but England went on to score 346 runs in the second innings, courtesy of Joe Root's hundred, and won the contest by 57 runs.

Apart from his presence as an opening batter in the match, Leach also picked up eight wickets, which included a five-wicket haul in the second innings.

Somerset Cricket 🏏 @SomersetCCC year ago today, B̷r̷i̷a̷n̷ ̷L̷a̷r̷a̷ ̷ Jack Leach scores 92 opening the batting at Lord's against Ireland



#WeAreSomerset year ago today, B̷r̷i̷a̷n̷ ̷L̷a̷r̷a̷ ̷ Jack Leach scores 92 opening the batting at Lord's against Ireland 1️⃣ year ago today, B̷r̷i̷a̷n̷ ̷L̷a̷r̷a̷ ̷ Jack Leach scores 92 opening the batting at Lord's against Ireland 👌#WeAreSomerset https://t.co/kPZKsSyTZG

In another instance, he also famously opened the batting in the one-off Test against Ireland in 2019. After being bowled out for an embarrassing 85 in the first innings, England fought back by scoring 303 in the second innings, with Leach top scoring after coming in as an opener.

He scored 92 runs off 162 deliveries and England bowled out Ireland for 38 in the final innings.

#2 Vernon Philander - South Africa

South Africa had a nightmarish tour of India in 2015, losing the four-match series by a 3-0 margin. The series opener in Mohali saw a low-scoring encounter where South Africa were handed a 217-run target.

However, it was Vernon Philander who opened the batting with Dean Elgar for the start of the fourth innings. The opening nightwatchman did not stick around for long and was the first wicket to fall in the second over, off the very first delivery by Jadeja, who went on to claim a five-wicket haul.

The Men in Blue bundled out the Proteas for 109 in 40 overs, claiming a 1-0 lead in the series as well.

#3 Irfan Pathan - India

With the plethora of talented opening batters India have produced over the years, it is hard to imagine an all-rounder like Irfan Pathan coming out to bat at the top of the order and face the new ball.

While he has batted at the No.3 position across both white and red ball cricket, opening the batting in Test cricket is a whole different challenge.

Additionally. he has opened for India across three Tests, where his first outing yielded 93 runs against Sri Lanka in Delhi during the 2005 home series.

Overall, he has scored 108 runs at an average of 27, before the team reverted him back to the lower middle order.

Apart from Irfan Pathan, bowling all-rounders like Manoj Prabhakar have also opened the batting for India in the past.

Will cricket see more bowlers opening the batting in Tests? Let us know what you think.

Also Read: 3 times Simon Doull slammed a big player

Poll : 0 votes