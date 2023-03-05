RCB vs DC, WPL 2023: 3 player battles to watch out for

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) will face each other in the first afternoon encounter of the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) on Sunday, March 5, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Both franchises, who already have an established outfit in the Indian Premier League (IPL), will be eager to get off to a winning start in the WPL as well.

RCB had a landmark WPL auction after not only making the most expensive acquisition in the form of Smriti Mandhana but also getting hold of some key players to assemble a well-rounded squad ahead of the first season. They have already unveiled Mandhana as the captain of the franchise.

DC, on the other hand, employed a different strategy during the WPL auction and did not indulge themselves in too many bidding wars for marquee players. They still managed to get hold of key players and build a solid squad, which is set to be led by ace skipper Meg Lanning.

A riveting clash is set to be in store for fans and players alike, with some key matchups proving to be vital in the fate of both teams. Here are three player battles to look out for in the highly anticipated contest.

#1 Smriti Mandhana vs Shikha Pandey

The left-handed opening batter scripted history after becoming the most expensive acquisition at the inaugural WPL auction. She was tipped by many to be the most sought-after player at the event and apart from her batting abilities, RCB will also be making the most of her leadership abilities.

She has a stern test ahead of her in her maiden WPL contest as she comes up against Shikha Pandey, who will undoubtedly be taking the new ball for DC. The right-arm pacer's vicious outswinger to the left-handed batter will be the one to watch out for in her matchup against Mandhana. DC's Marizanne Kapp poses another threat to the southpaw right at the top.

#2 Shafali Varma vs Megan Schutt

Shafali Varma and Megan Schutt share quite some history. The young opener made one of her first impressions by dispatching the Aussie pacer for four consecutive fours in the inaugural match of the 2020 Women's T20 World Cup.

Schutt, who finished 0-35 in that famous contest where the Women in Blue edged out by 13 runs, got her revenge in the final though. She dismissed Varma for just two runs and got the better of her once again during the high-profile 2023 Women's T20 World Cup.

Another riveting battle on the WPL's platform is in store as the pair are set to face each other once again across each end of the pitch.

#3 Richa Ghosh vs Jess Jonassen

An interesting battle late in the innings could be in the offing with in-form finisher Richa Ghosh on one side while wily spinner Jess Jonassen on the other. It is youth against experience and one that could give either side the much-needed momentum.

The Australian off-spinner showed how potent she can be at the back end of the innings during the recent Women's T20 World Cup semi-final. She also put on a tight display during the finals of the tournament. Her knack for picking up wickets towards the back end of the innings will tussle against Richa Ghosh's flair as the designated finisher of the side.

Additionally, Meg Lanning's battle with her national teammate Ellyse Perry is also set to be an interesting one to watch out for in the upcoming WPL clash.

Who will win the clash between RCB and DC? Let us know what you think.

