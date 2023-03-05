RCB vs DC, WPL 2023: 3 records that were broken during the RCB vs DC match

The second match of WPL 2023 took place earlier today, with the Delhi Capitals defeating the Royal Challengers Bangalore by 60 runs. Skipper Meg Lanning and young opener Shafali Verma starred in DC's win as they put on a magnificent opening partnership of 162 runs in 14.3 overs at the Brabourne Stadium.

Marizanne Kapp used the platform set by Lanning and Verma to perfection, aggregating 39 runs off just 17 deliveries. She smacked three fours and three sixes in her entertaining cameo. DC finished with 223/2 from their 20 overs.

American player Tara Norris stunned the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the second innings by scalping a five-wicket haul. Norris won the Player-of-the-Match award for her performance as the RCB franchise managed only one run more than the opening pair of Delhi Capitals.

It was a memorable outing for the Delhi-based franchise, and there were some records that were broken during the second game of WPL 2023. Here's a list of three of them.

#1 Tara Norris broke Heather Graham's record in WPL 2023

Tara Norris impressed the fans with her top-quality bowling performance (Image Courtesy: WPLT20.com)

Tara Norris bowled a dream spell of 5/29 in the match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. She was the only player from an associate nation to earn a Women's Premier League contract, and the American star proved why she deserved it.

Norris picked up the wickets of Ellyse Perry, Disha Kasat, Richa Ghosh, Heather Knight and Kanika Ahuja in the match against RCB. She set a new record for the best bowling figures in women's T20 matches at the Brabourne Stadium.

Heather Graham previously held the record for her figures of 4/8 in a match between Australia Women and India Women last year. Norris broke her record with a spell of 5/29.

#2 Delhi Capitals broke Australia Women's record in WPL 2023

Delhi Capitals scored 223 runs in the first innings (Image Courtesy: WPLT20.com)

Delhi Capitals set a new record for the highest team total in women's T20s played at the Brabourne Stadium. The Delhi-based franchise amassed 223 runs in their 20 overs, breaking Australia Women's record of 209/4.

Back in 2018, Australia Women posted 209/4 on the board while playing against England Women at the Brabourne Stadium. The Aussies no longer hold the record courtesy of DC's brilliant batting display against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

#3 Delhi Capitals set a unique record in WPL 2023

Delhi Capitals played with 5 overseas players in the playing XI for WPL 2023 today (Image: WPLT20.com)

IPL and WPL have a rule that allows the teams to field only a maximum of four foreign players in the playing XI. However, the Women's Premier League organizers introduced a new rule for the tournament. They have given permission to pick five overseas players in the playing XI, with the condition that the fifth player is from an associate nation.

Delhi Capitals took advantage of the new rule and took the field with only six Indian players in the playing XI. Their five foreigners were Tara Norris, Meg Lanning, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen and Alice Capsey. DC became the first franchise to play an IPL or WPL match with less than seven Indians in the playing XI.

