RCB vs DC, WPL 2023: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, Pitch history and WPL records

Delhi Capitals will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 2 of WPL 2023 today at the Brabourne Stadium. This match will be the first-ever afternoon fixture in the Women's Premier League.

Both RCB and DC will be keen to start their campaigns on a winning note. Big names like Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Sophie Devine, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Jess Jonassen, Meg Lanning and Megan Schutt will be in action during the WPL 2023 match between RCB and DC.

Before the big game begins, here's a look at some vital stats you need to know from the three games of the India vs. Australia women's T20I series that happened at this stadium last year.

Brabourne Stadium Women's T20 records & stats

Women's T20 matches played: 3

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams batting second: 0

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 75 - Ellyse Perry (AUS-W) vs. India Women, 2022.

Best bowling figures: 4/8 - Heather Graham (AUS-W) vs. India Women, 2022.

Highest team score: 196/4 - Australia Women vs. India Women, 2022.

Lowest team score: 142 - India Women vs. Australia Women, 2022.

Average first-innings score: 185

Brabourne Stadium pitch report

The pitch at this stadium is a batting paradise. The ball comes onto the bat nicely in the first innings. The captain winning the toss may look to bat first and put runs on the board.

Brabourne Stadium last Women's T20 game

In the last T20 at this venue, Australia Women crushed India Women by 54 runs. The Aussies posted 196/4 in their 20 overs. Chasing 197 for the win, India Women were all out for 142 runs.

Nine sixes were hit in the match between Australia and India. A total of 14 wickets fell in the contest, with pacers bagging seven of them.

