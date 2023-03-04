RCB vs DC, WPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

The second match of the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League will see the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (RCB) take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) Women. The Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai will play host to this exciting contest.

Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise showed interest in buying a team in the WPL and were successful to do so. They have a solid fan base and will be hoping that their women’s team step up to lift their maiden title. Smriti Mandhana will be leading the Royal Challengers in the WPL 2023 and she will be hoping to live up to the expectations. They have built a solid team and will certainly start as favorites ahead of the competition.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have entered the Women’s Premier League after successfully bidding for a team. They did a fine job at the auction, picking up a good all-round side for the inaugural edition. The most successful captain in cricket’s history Meg Lanning has been handed the responsibility of leading the side. They have a good mix of experienced and young players and will be hoping to kick start the tournament on a winning note.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Match Details:

Match: Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Delhi Capitals Women, Match 2, Women’s Premier League 2023

Date and Time: Match 5th 2022, Sunday, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Brabourne Stadium looks good for batting. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters enjoy batting on this deck. The bowlers will have to be on their toes while bowling at this venue.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Sunday, with the temperature expected to range between 26 and 36 degrees Celsius.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Probable XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women

The RCB fans will be hoping that their side starts the WPL 2023 on a winning note.

Probable XI

Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Dane van Niekerk, Richa Ghosh (wk), Renuka Singh Thakur, Megan Schutt, Preeti Bose, Komal Zanzad

Delhi Capitals Women

Meg Lanning will be eager to carry forward her form and help her side get off to a winning start.

Probable XI

Shafali Verma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning (c), Marizanne Kapp, Shikha Pandey, Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy/Tara Norris

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Match Prediction

Two experienced captains will square off against each other on Sunday. Both sides have good experience and the fans can expect a thrilling contest in the scorching heat of Mumbai.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top on Sunday.

Prediction: Royal Challengers Women to win this clash.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports 18

Live Streaming: Jio Cinemas

