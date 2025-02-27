RCB vs GG Match Prediction: Who will win today's WPL 2025 match?

A return to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium hasn't gone to plan for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who have dropped two matches on the bounce at the venue. Smriti Mandhana and Co., who seemed to be in excellent form during the Vadodara leg of the 2025 Women's Premier League (WPL), now find themselves locked in a mid-table tussle as a result of their recent form.

Ad

RCB's last game was nothing short of disappointing. Despite being in an obvious winning position, the defending champions squandered the advantage as captain Mandhana made a slew of questionable decisions. The skipper's batting, in both the normal contest as well as the Super Over, let the team down as well.

Nevertheless, with four points and a good net run rate, Bengaluru are still in the thick of things. A win on Thursday will take them to second place, and maybe even first. Their opponents? The Gujarat Giants (GG), whom they beat on the very first day of the league.

Ad

Trending

Like RCB, GG have lost two matches on the trot. They are placed last in the standings, with only two points and by far the worst net run rate in WPL 2025. Time is running out for Ashleigh Gardner and company to get back into the playoff picture.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Smriti Mandhana (c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Sabbhineni Meghana, Raghvi Bist, Richa Ghosh (wk), Georgia Wareham, Kanika Ahuja, Kim Garth, Prema Rawat, Renuka Thakur Singh, Ekta Bisht, Heather Graham, Charlie Dean, Sneh Rana, Jagravi Pawar, Nuzhat Parween, Joshitha VJ.

Ad

Gujarat Giants Squad: Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney (wk), Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Simran Shaikh, Meghna Singh, Sayali Satghare, Tanuja Kanwar, Priya Mishra, Kashvee Gautam, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Prakashika Naik, Bharti Fulmali, Phoebe Litchfield, Danielle Gibson.

Which team will get back to winning ways?

WPL 2025: RCB look to get back on track

Australia v India - Women's ODI Series: Game 3 - Source: Getty

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium has assisted swing bowling in the powerplay. Although Kim Garth was taken for a few runs in the last game, she and Renuka Singh Thakur have formed a fairly potent new-ball tandem. With Ellyse Perry returning to bowling form, RCB have their bases covered in the pace department.

Ad

Mandhana hasn't been as consistent as she'd have liked, and Perry's marathon run-scoring has kept the Royal Challengers in the hunt. RCB would dearly love the likes of Kanika Ahuja and Georgia Wareham to support the veteran Aussie all-rounder.

Gujarat, meanwhile, have clear concerns in both departments. Beth Mooney's form has tapered off since a half-century to kick off the campaign, and Phoebe Litchfield's inclusion at the expense of Laura Wolvaardt didn't go to plan for GG against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

Ad

While the Giants have enough firepower, they are wholly dependent on Gardner and Deandra Dottin to produce something magical. GG do not have the cohesion and well-roundedness to beat RCB at this point, although it must be said that T20 cricket is quite unpredictable.

Prediction: RCB to win Match 12 of WPL 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️