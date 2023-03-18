RCB vs GG, WPL 2023: 3 records that were broken during the contest

Royal Challengers Bangalore took on the Gujarat Giants on Saturday in the WPL 2023. It was a high-scoring clash at the Brabourne Stadium, where the Bangalore-based franchise emerged victorious by eight wickets.

Sophie Devine stole the show with a magnificent innings of 99 runs. She fell one run short of her ton, but her 99-run knock helped the Royal Challengers Bangalore chase down a 189-run target in just 15.3 overs.

Smriti Mandhana supported her with a 37-run innings, while Heather Knight and Ellyse Perry completed the formalities with an unbeaten partnership of 42.

Earlier in the evening, Gujarat Giants skipper Sneh Rana won the toss and decided to bat first. Laura Wolvaardt smacked a half-century for the Giants, scoring 68 runs from 42 deliveries.

Ashleigh Gardner supported her to perfection with a 26-ball 41, but number three batter Sabbhineni Meghana could not accelerate after scoring 31 runs off 32 balls.

Gujarat Giants ended with 188/4 in 20 overs. After seeing RCB's batting, it looked like the Giants fell 25-30 runs short of a par score on the batting paradise at the Brabourne Stadium.

Multiple records were broken during the game between the Gujarat Giants and the Royal Challengers Bangalore in WPL 2023. Here's a list of three such records.

#1 Royal Challengers Bangalore broke UP Warriorz' record in WPL 2023

The Royal Challengers Bangalore successfully chased a target of 189 runs against the Gujarat Giants. With this successful run-chase, RCB have set a new record for the highest successful run-chase in a Women's Premier League match.

UP Warriorz previously held this record for chasing 170 runs in a match against the Gujarat Giants earlier this season. While UPW needed 19.5 overs to chase 170, RCB reached a target of 189 in just 15.3 overs.

#2 Sophie Devine broke Alyssa Healy's record in WPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Sophie Devine played one of the most destructive knocks in WPL 2023 on Saturday. She smacked 99 runs off just 36 balls, batting at a strike rate of 275. Devine's innings consisted of nine fours and eight sixes.

While Devine could not become the first centurion of the Women's Premier League, she broke UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy's record for the highest individual score in WPL 2023.

Healy had played a 96-run knock against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Incidentally, that match happened at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium as well.

#3 Sophie Devine broke Ellyse Perry and Shafali Verma's record in WPL 2023

Sophie Devine played one of the most memorable knocks of her career at the Brabourne Stadium on Saturday. She showed no mercy to the Gujarat Giants bowlers and whacked them all across the park.

As mentioned ahead, Devine's innings comprised nine fours and eight sixes. Her eight maximums have helped her set a new record for the most sixes hit by a batter in one match of WPL.

Delhi Capitals' Shafali Verma and RCB's Ellyse Perry jointly held this record before for hitting five sixes each. However, Sophie Devine has overtaken them on the leaderboard now.

