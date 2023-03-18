RCB vs GG, WPL 2023: 3 records that can be broken in today's fixture 

The two teams who are at the foot of the table, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Gujarat Giants (GG), are set to cross swords in Match 16 of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023. The upcoming game will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, March 18.

After enduring five straight defeats, RCB enjoyed their elusive first two points in the WPL following their hard-fought five-wicket victory over the UP Warriorz. While they are virtually out of the competition, a triumph against GG might raise RCB's hope of finishing third in the table.

Gujarat, meanwhile, have also underperformed in the competition so far. They have registered just two wins in six games and are in a desperate hunt for a victory.

The upcoming fixture will offer both teams a chance to shatter a slew of records. On that note, let's take a look at the three particular records that are likely to get broken in the fixture between RCB and GG.

#3 Laura Wolvaardt could complete 3000 runs in T20 cricket

Laura Wolvaardt in action for Gujarat Giants. [WPLT20]

Coming in as a replacement for Beth Mooney, Laura Wolvaardt scored a brilliant half-century in Gujarat's previous win over Delhi.

The right-handed opener will be determined to showcase her prowess once again tonight, where she will have an opportunity to reach a significant personal milestone as well.

Currently, with 2,940 runs to her name in T20 cricket, Wolvaardt needs just 60 more runs to complete her 3000 runs in the shortest format.

If she manages to score the required runs against Bangalore, she will become only the third South African after Lizelle Lee (3,863) and Mignon du Preez (3,849).

#2 Smriti Mandhana could hit her 100th six in T20s

WPL 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore v Delhi Capitals

While it has been a tough campaign for Smriti Mandhana, the RCB skipper will have a huge chance of etching her name into the history books against Gujarat.

The southpaw, who has scored over 4,200 runs in her T20 career, has hit 99 sixes in the format. If she hits at least one more on Saturday, she will become only the second Indian women's cricketer to achieve the landmark of hitting 100 sixes in T20s.

Harmanpreet Kaur is the leading six-hitter for India in T20s with 128 maximums to her name.

#1 Sophie Devine could become the leading run-getter in T20 history

WPL 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore v Delhi Capitals.

Perhaps one of the greatest players to play the format, Sophie Devine could create history tonight.

The flamboyant dasher, who has amassed 7,312 runs in her T20 career so far, could become the leading run-getter in T20 history. The New Zealand-born batter is just 20 runs short of achieving the landmark.

Devine's fellow countrywoman Suzie Bates is currently leading the charts, having mustered 7,331 runs across 263 innings in her career so far.

