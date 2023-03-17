RCB vs GG, WPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

The 16th match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 will see the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women square off against the Gujarat Giants at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

After losing five games on the trot, the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women managed to win their first game of the competition. They faced the UP Warriorz in their last game and beat them convincingly to grab their first points.

Bowling first, the RCB Women did a fine job of knocking over the Warriorz for 135, Ellyse Perry was the standout bowler for them as she finished with figures of 3/16. Kanika Ahuja scored 46 for them in the chase as they got across the line in 18 overs. They will be high in confidence and will look to carry forward the winning momentum.

Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, got back to winning ways in their previous fixture. They have had a roller-coaster ride in the competition. They managed to win only two games out of six, with their recent win coming against the Delhi Capitals Women in their last outing.

After being asked to bat first, Laura Wolvaardt (57) and Ashleigh Gardner (51*) hit fifties as the Giants posted 147 on the board. Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar and Gardner picked up two wickets each as they knocked over the Capitals Women on 136 to win the game by 11 runs. They will look to repeat their performance on Saturday against the RCB Women.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Gujarat Giants Match Details:

Match: Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Gujarat Giants, Match 16, Women’s Premier League 2023

Date and Time: March 18, 2022, Saturday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Gujarat Giants Pitch Report

The pitch at the Brabourne Stadium is slow in nature. The batters will have to spend some time in the middle before they can start playing their strokes freely. The spinners will get plenty of assistance at this venue as the ball tends to hold a bit on the surface.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Gujarat Giants Weather Forecast

The temperature in Mumbai is expected to hover between 25 to 32 degrees Celsius.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Gujarat Giants Probable XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women

Don’t expect the Challengers to tinker with the winning combination.

Probable XI

Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Renuka Thakur Singh

Gujarat Giants

We may see the Giants go with the same XI that featured in their last game.

Probable XI

Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana (c), Sushma Verma (wk), Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi, Ashwani Kumari

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Gujarat Giants Match Prediction

Both sides won their respective previous fixtures and have kept themselves alive in the competition. It will be about handling their nerves when they face each other on Saturday at the Brabourne Stadium.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore Women to win this clash.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports 18

Live Streaming: Jio Cinemas

