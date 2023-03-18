RCB vs GG, WPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face Gujarat Giants (GG) in match number 16 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, March 18. The second game of the double-header will be crucial for both teams, keeping their playoff hopes in mind.

After five-straight losses, Bangalore’s WPL 2023 campaign was in complete doldrums. However, a pep talk from Virat Kohli ahead of their sixth game against UP Warriorz provided them with some much-needed inspiration.

They went on to stun Alyssa Healy and co. by five wickets as Kanika Ahuja steered a shaky chase of 136. With the win, RCB kept their slender hopes of playoffs qualification alive.

Gujarat have won only two of their six matches, and are just above Bangalore in the WPL 2023 points table. However, they registered an unexpected 11-run win over a strong Delhi Capitals (DC) outfit in their previous match. The fact that UP Warriorz have lost their last two matches is also an encouraging sign for GG as they seek a top-three finish.

Today's RCB vs GG toss result

Gujarat Giants have won the toss and opted to bat first. Speaking about the decision, Sneh Rana said:

“Matches have been played on this wicket, so it should be slower.”

Gujarat Giants @GujaratGiants change for us tonight. Meghana comes in for Mansi.

GG have made one change to their playing XI - Sabbhineni Meghana comes in for Mansi Joshi. For RCB, Preeti Bose replaces Renuka Thakur Singh.

RCB vs GG - Today's match playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Sophie Devine, Smriti Mandhana (c), Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (w), Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Preeti Bose

Gujarat Giants: Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sushma Verma (w), Kim Garth, Sneh Rana (c), Tanuja Kanwar, Ashwani Kumari

Today's RCB vs GG pitch report

The pitches are getting slower as more and more matches are being played. The last game at the Brabourne Stadium saw Gujarat defend a total of 147 against Delhi Capitals. Still, the team batting first would like to put up 160-165.

Today's RCB vs GG match players list

Royal Challengers Bangalore squad: Smriti Mandhana (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Preeti Bose, Erin Burns, Komal Zanzad, Indrani Roy, Dane van Niekerk, Sahana Pawar, Poonam Khemnar

Gujarat Giants squad: Sneh Rana (c), Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Sushma Verma (wk, Dayalan Hemalatha, Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi, Ashwani Kumari, Annabel Sutherland, Sabbhineni Meghana, Monica Patel, Hurley Gala, Georgia Wareham, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia

RCB vs GG - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Sanjay Kumar Singh, Vrinda Rathi

TV umpire: Pashchim Pathak

Match Referee: Anupa Narvekar

