RCB vs DC, WPL 2024: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

The Women's Premier League (WPL) clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on February 29 was a thrilling encounter that ultimately saw DC emerge victorious by five wickets.

RCB, led by Smriti Mandhana, opted to field first after winning the toss. However, they were struck by the Shafali Verma show, who smoked 50 runs off 31 balls. Alice Capsey also made a solid 46 before Marizanne Kapp (32 off 16) and Jess Jonassen (36* off 16) finished the innings on a high. In their 20 overs, DC ended on 194/5.

In reply, Mandhana finally found her groove as she hammered a brilliant 74 off 43 balls. However, the bowling attack, led by Kapp, was too hot to handle as DC restricted RCB to 169/9.

On that note, here's a look at the scorecard, summary, stats and award winners from this WPL 2024 match:

List of all award winners in RCB vs RCB match, WPL 2024

Marizanne Kapp was adjudged the Player of the Match for her all-round heroics in the high-octane game. The South African legend hit two fours and three sixes for her 32 at a strike rate of 200 with the bat.

In the second innings, she changed the game on its head by taking the biggest scalp in the form of Smriti Mandhana, who was posing a serious threat to DC. Kapp also dismissed Richa Ghosh at a crucial juncture in the match.

Player of the Match: Marizanne Kapp (32 off 16 & 2/35)

Electric Striker of the Match: Jess Jonassen (Strike rate of 225)

Most sixes in the Match: Shafali Verma (four sixes)

RCB vs DC WPL 2024 Match Scorecard

Delhi Capitals batting scorecard vs RCB

Delhi Capitals registered the highest WPL 2024 total when they hammered 194/5 in their 20 overs. While Shafali Verma top-scored with a quick-fire 50, Alice Capsey (46), Marizanne Kapp (32), and Jess Jonassen (36) contributed as well. Jemimah Rodrigues, unfortunately, recorded a four-ball duck.

For RCB, Sophie Devine (2/23) and Nadine de Klerk (2/35) took two wickets each, while Shreyanka Patil bagged one for 40 in three overs.

Royal challengers Bangalore batting scorecard vs DC

Smriti Mandhana played a captain's knock as she clobbered ten fours and three maximums for her 74. She failed to find an able ally as Sabbhineni Meghana's painstaking 36 (off 31) was the second-highest individual score for RCB.

Seven different batters registered a single-digit score for the hosts. Kapp (2/35) and Jonassan (3/21) bagged five wickets between them, while Arundhati Reddy took two wickets for 38.

RCB vs DC, WPL 2024: Top records and stats from Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Delhi Capitals Women game

The high-scoring affair also saw a slew of records getting broken. Here's a look at some top stats and records emerging from the WPL 2024 battle between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Delhi Capitals:

Delhi Capitals' first-innings total is now the highest team score in WPL 2024. They made 194/5 in their 20 overs.

Smriti Mandhana made 74 off 43. Her knock is now the highest individual score by an Indian captain in WPL history.

Delhi Capitals smashed 11 sixes in their innings, which is the most by any franchise in a single innings of a WPL game.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App