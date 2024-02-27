RCB vs GG, WPL 2024: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The fifth match of WPL 2024 will see the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on the Gujarat Giants (GG) tonight. It is the second match of the season for both teams. While RCB started their campaign with a win against UP Warriorz, GG suffered a defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians in their opening fixture.

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants were the two teams that failed to qualify for the playoffs in the inaugural Women's Premier League last year. Both franchises will aim to make it to the knockouts this time around.

Before the RCB vs GG match gets underway, here's a look at the probable XIs, pitch report, match prediction, and live streaming for Match 5 of WPL 2024.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Match Details

Match: Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Gujarat Giants Women, Match 5, Women’s Premier League 2024

Date and Time: February 27, 2024, Tuesday, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Pitch Report

The pitch in Bengaluru seemed slightly challenging to bat on in the previous two encounters. Gujarat Giants scored 126/9 against Mumbai Indians, while UP Warriorz managed 119/9 against Delhi Capitals. Generally, the wicket at the venue is good for batting, but a used surface may challenge the batters.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Weather Forecast

No rain interruptions are expected during the RCB vs GG match in WPL 2024 tonight. It will be a clear night sky with periodic clouds in Bengaluru. The temperature will stay in the range of 26 degrees Celsius during the game hours.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Probable XIs

RCB Women

Smriti Mandhana (C), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molineux, Richa Ghosh (WK), Simran Bahadur, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Wareham, Sobhana Asha and Renuka Singh Thakur.

GG Women

Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney (c and wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Sneh Rana, Kathryn Bryce, Veda Krishnamurthy, Lea Tahuhu, Meghna Singh and Tanuja Kanwar.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Match Prediction

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be quite confident heading into the match after a two-run win against the UP Warriorz. Despite a disappointing performance from Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, and Ellyse Perry, RCB defeated the Warriorz

Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants have failed to click as a unit in the WPL. It will be a big challenge for GG to defeat RCB, who will have the support of their home fans. Expect a close WPL 2024 game, with RCB emerging victorious.

Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore Women to win this WPL 2024 contest.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports18 1, Sports18 1 HD and Sports18 2

Live streaming: JioCinema

