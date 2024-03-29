RCB vs KKR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2024 – March 29, 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 10th match of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru On Friday, March 29.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost their opening game against defending champions Chennai Super Kings by six wickets. However, RCB made a strong comeback in their last game against Punjab Kings, winning the contest by four wickets. Virat Kohli was awarded Player of the Match for his 49-ball 77-run knock.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders secured a narrow four-run victory over SunRisers Hyderabad in their tournament opener. Phil Salt’s 54 off 40, Ramandeep Singh’s 35 off 17, and Andre Russell’s 64 off 25 helped them set a massive 208-run total.

However, SunRisers had almost chased down the target but a fantastic final over from Harshit Rana helped them bag a close victory.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the RCB vs KKR Dream11 match.

#3 Glenn Maxwell (RCB) - 9.0 credit

Glenn Maxwell of RCB (Credits: IPL)

Glenn Maxwell underperformed in the first game but bounced back in the previous match by taking two wickets with the ball. However, we’re yet to witness his hard-hitting prowess with the willow.

Maxwell has a strong record at this venue, scoring 445 runs in 16 matches, averaging 31. He has also taken seven wickets.

#2 Virat Kohli (RCB) - 9.0 credits

Virat Kohli in action (Credits: IPL)

Virat Kohli's recent performance speaks volumes, particularly his swift innings against Punjab Kings, following a tough start in the first game. He smashed 77 runs off 49 balls with the aid of 11 fours and two sixes.

Kohli has showcased consistent form at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, scoring four half-centuries and one unbeaten century in the last eight matches. Hence, making him the captain/vice-captain of your RCB vs KKR Dream11 teams would be a smart move.

#1 Andre Russell (KKR) - 9.0 credits

Andre Russell of KKR (Credits: IPL)

Andre Russell is a swashbuckling all-rounder who can fetch you good points with his long-hitting batting as well as medium-pace bowing. He displayed an excellent all-round effort in the last match, scoring 64 runs from 25 balls.

Russell has hammered 396 runs against RCB at an impressive average of 36 in the IPL. He has also bowled pretty well against the Bengaluru, chipping in 12 wickets.

Additionally, he has notable records at this ground, scoring 167 runs and picking up 12 wickets in eight games.

