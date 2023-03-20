RCB vs MI, WPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

The 19th match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 will see the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women take on the Mumbai Indians Women at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women have already been knocked out of the competition. They have managed to win only two out of seven games and have only four points to their name. They faced the Gujarat Giants in their last game and beat them comprehensively.

Shreyanka Patil picked up two wickets for RCB Women as the Giants posted 188 on the board in their 20 overs. What followed was one of the best T20 knocks from Sophie Devine, as she smashed 99 off just 36 balls to help her side chase down the total in just 15.3 overs. They will now look to finish the competition on a winning note.

Mumbai Indians Women, on the other hand, had a great start to WPL 2023. They have won five games on the trot but have lost their way a bit as they have suffered two losses in a row. They lost to the Delhi Capitals Women in their previous outing.

After being asked to bat first, the Mumbai Indians batters faltered as they finished their innings on 109/8. The bowlers managed to pick up only a single wicket as the Capitals Women got across the line in just nine overs. Mumbai Indians Women will hope to win their last league game and keep alive their hopes of qualifying for the final.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Match Details

Match: Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Mumbai Indians Women, Match 19, Women’s Premier League 2023

Date and Time: March 21, 2023, Tuesday, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy is a belter of a track. The ball is expected to come nicely onto the bat and the batters will enjoy batting on this surface. The bowlers will have to hit the right areas to avoid damage.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Navi Mumbai are expected to range between 24 and 32 degrees Celsius.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Probable XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women

Expect them to go with the winning combination for their last game.

Probable XI

Sophie Devine, Smriti Mandhana (c), Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Preeti Bose

Mumbai Indians Women

Don’t expect them to make any changes to their XI and hope that they get back to winning ways.

Probable XI

Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Match Prediction

The Royal Challengers Bangalore Women have already been knocked out of the competition and will hope that they finish on a high. Mumbai Indians Women will look to get back to winning ways before the knockout stages.

Mumbai Indians look strong on paper and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Mumbai Indians Women to win this clash.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports 18

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

