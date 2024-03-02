RCB vs MI, WPL 2024: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

In what will be a mouth-watering clash, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will lock horns with defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, March 2nd.

Both teams are coming off defeats in their previous encounters, making the forthcoming encounter a crucial one. RCB, who started the tournament with two wins, suffered a setback against Delhi Capitals (DC), while MI's winning streak was halted by UP Warriorz (UPW).

In head-to-head clashes, MI enjoy a 2-0 lead over the Challengers and will look to make it three out of three on Saturday.

Before the two teams play against each other, here's a look at their probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, live-streaming details, and match prediction.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Delhi Capitals Women match details

Match: Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Mumbai Indians Women, Match 9, Women’s Premier League 2024

Date and Time: Match 2, 2024, Saturday, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Mumbai Indians Women pitch report

The pitch at M. Chinnaswamy stadium is expected to offer assistance to the pacers early on before settling down for a good batting display later in the innings. With both teams boasting explosive batting line-ups, expect a high-scoring encounter.

The captain winning the toss is expected to choose bowling first, as there has been a significant advantage while chasing at the venue.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Mumbai Indians Women weather forecast

The match between RCB and MI in Bengaluru is expected to see partly cloudy skies with a high of 32°C and a low of 18°C. Winds will be blowing from the southeast at 13 km/h.

There is no possibility of rain during match hours, while expect the humidity to be around 35%.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Mumbai Indians Women probable XIs

RCB Women

Smriti Mandhana (C), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Sobhana Asha, Renuka Singh Thakur

MI Women

Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, S Sanjana, Amanjot Kaur, Keerthana Balakrishna, Saika Ishaque, Shabnim Ismail

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Mumbai Indians Women match prediction

Mumbai could edge past RCB on Saturday

Both RCB and MI have enjoyed a similar path thus far. Both teams won their first two games but endured a crushing defeat in their third outing. Hence, the upcoming fixture is expected to be a high-octane encounter, with both sides aiming to bring their best to the fore.

While RCB will have massive home support, MI shouldn't be underestimated. They would hope that both Harmanpreet Kaur and Shabnim Ismail remain available for this game.

As for RCB, it seems like they are too dependent on their top-order to fire. While Richa Ghosh has shown how dangerous she can be, they need the likes of Sophie Devine, Nadine de Klerk, and Georgia Wareham to fire with the bat.

Prediction: Mumbai Indians Women to win this WPL 2024 contest.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Delhi Capitals Women live streaming-details and channel list

TV: Sports18 1, Sports18 1 HD and Sports18 2

Live streaming: JioCinema

