GG vs DC, WPL 2024: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 reaches a crucial juncture as the 10th match of the season will see Gujarat Giants (GG) face Delhi Capitals (DC) in Bengaluru on Sunday, March 3. The upcoming encounter promises to be a tale of two teams on opposite ends of the spectrum.

The Capitals, having overcome defeat in the tournament opener, have found their rhythm. The Meg Lanning-led are currently on a two-game winning streak and are second on the points table.

Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, have massively underperformed. The Beth Mooney-led side are yet to register a win this season, losing three consecutive games to start their campaign.

Before the two teams play against each other, here's a look at their probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, live-streaming details, and match prediction.

Gujarat Giants Women vs Delhi Capitals Women match details

Match: Gujarat Giants Women vs Delhi Capitals Women, Match 10, Women’s Premier League 2024

Date and Time: March 3, 2024, Saturday, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Gujarat Giants Women vs Delhi Capitals Women pitch report

The pitch at M. Chinnaswamy stadium is expected to offer help to the pacers early on before settling down for a good batting display later in the innings.

Given the venue's considerable advantage in chasing, the captain who wins the toss is likely to opt to bowl first. Seven out of nine times, teams batting second have won in the ongoing tournament.

Gujarat Giants Women vs Delhi Capitals Women probable XIs

Gujarat Giants

Beth Mooney (c & wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, D Hemalatha, Shabnim MD Shakil, Sneh Rana, Kathryn Bryce, Tanuja Kanwer, Meghana Singh.

Delhi Capitals

Meg Lanning (C), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey.

Gujarat Giants Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Match Prediction

While the head-to-head record between the two sides stands at 1-1, the Capitals will start as heavy favorites.

DC are currently on a two-game winning streak, boasting a well-balanced team with a potent bowling attack led by Marizanne Kapp and a strong batting lineup bolstered by the arrival of Jess Jonassen.

Top-order batters - Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, and Alice Capsey - are currently in red hot forms as well. DC would hope that Jemimah Rodrigues also joins the party soon.

Delhi's current form and overall team strength make them strong favorites to extend their winning streak. However, cricket is a game of uncertainties, and a determined Gujarat outfit, desperate to break their losing streak, could spring a surprise.

Match prediction: Delhi Capitals to win vs Gujarat Giants

Gujarat Giants Women vs Delhi Capitals Women live streaming-details and channel list

TV: Sports18 1, Sports18 1 HD and Sports18 2

Live streaming: JioCinema

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App