GG vs DC, WPL 2023: 3 records that were broken during GG vs DC match

Gujarat Giants suffered an embarrassing 10-wicket loss at the hands of the Delhi Capitals in Match 9 of WPL 2023 on March 11. The Ahmedabad-based franchise struggled to get going against DC and suffered their third loss of the tournament.

None of the Gujarat Giants players impressed in the battle at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium. Marizanne Kapp's five-wicket haul helped the Capitals gain the upper hand in the contest after GG skipper Sneh Rana won the toss and opted to bat first.

Gujarat Giants were down to 33/6 in the seventh over itself. It looked set to be a repeat of their batting performance from the first match against the Mumbai Indians. However, the lower-order stepped up and avoided an embarrassing finish to the Gujarat innings.

Kim Garth scored 32 runs off 37 balls, helping the Gujarat Giants cross the 100-run mark. Eventually, GG managed to reach 105/9 in 20 overs.

Shafali Verma blew away the Giants' bowling lineup with one of the best knocks of WPL 2023. Verma smacked 76 runs off just 28 deliveries, hitting 10 fours and five sixes to help DC win by 10 wickets in the eighth over itself. Meg Lanning remained unbeaten on 21 off 15 balls.

It was a horrendous outing for the Gujarat Giants, as they put in one of the worst performances of the WPL 2023. Here's a list of three records that were set during the battle between DC and GG.

#1 Marizanne Kapp broke Tara Norris' record in WPL 2023

Marizanne Kapp bowled a magnificent spell (Image Courtesy: WPLT20.com)

Marizanne Kapp wrecked the Gujarat Giants batting lineup with her brilliant bowling. The Delhi Capitals star provided the perfect start to her team by scalping three wickets in her first two overs. She picked up two more wickets later in her spell and finished with figures of 5/15 from her four overs.

Kapp set the record for the best bowling figures by any player in the Women's Premier League. Her DC teammate Tara Norris previously held the record for her spell of 5/29 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

#2 Shafali Verma broke Harmanpreet Kaur's record in WPL 2023

Shafali Verma showed no mercy to the GG bowlers (Image Courtesy: WPLT20.com)

Delhi Capitals opener Shafali Verma was at her destructive best in the match against the Gujarat Giants. She ended with 76 runs off just 28 balls, maintaining an excellent strike rate of 271.43.

Verma broke Harmanpreet Kaur's record for the best strike rate by an Indian in a WPL innings (minimum 25 runs). Kaur batted at a strike rate of 216.67 during her 30-ball 65 against GG earlier in the competition.

#3 Delhi Capitals broke UP Warriorz' record

Delhi Capitals won the contest by 10 wickets (Image Courtesy: WPLT20.com)

Delhi Capitals chased down the 106-run target in just 7.1 overs. They won the match by 10 wickets, with 77 balls to spare. Courtesy of this performance, DC now hold the record for the biggest win in WPL 2023 in terms of balls remaining.

UP Warriorz defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 10 wickets and 42 balls to spare on March 10. DC bettered it inside 24 hours with a spectacular performance against GG.

Get IND vs AUS Live Score updates for 4th Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes