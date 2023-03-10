RCB vs UPW, WPL 2023: 3 records that can be broken during the upcoming league match 

Desperate for a win, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look to open their account in the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 when they take on UP Warriorz (UPW). The match is scheduled to be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, March 9.

Currently at the foot of the table, Smriti Mandhana's unit head into the contest on the back of three successive losses in their first three matches of the tournament.

Meanwhile, UPW succumbed to their first loss of the tournament against the high-flying Delhi Capitals (DC) in their previous outing. Alyssa Healy, the skipper, will be hoping to get back to winning ways against an under-fire Bangalore outfit.

The upcoming fixture will also offer both teams the opportunity to shatter multiple records. On that note, let's take a look at the three particular records that are likely to get broken in the fixture between UPW and RCB.

#3 Deepti Sharma could complete 1500 T20 runs

UPW's most expensive signing (₹2.40 crore) Deepti Sharma has gone quite so far in the tournament. She will look to turn the tide and make a significant contribution in the upcoming game, which will also offer her a chance to reach a personal milestone.

Currently, with 1,454 T20 (T20Is and franchise cricket included) across 99 T20 innings, Deepti is just 46 runs short of reaching 1500 runs in the shortest format. If the left-hander manages to get a decent start and scores the said runs, she will become only the sixth Indian to complete 1500 runs in T20s.

#2 Grace Harris could complete 2500 runs in her T20 career

Grace Harris, UPW's star in their tournament opener against the Gujarat Giants, is also on the verge of reaching a landmark on Friday.

The Australian all-rounder could complete 2,500 T20 runs if she goes on to score at least 21 runs in the game against the Challengers. Harris has so far mustered 2,479 runs in her T20I and franchise cricket combined.

#1 Smriti Mandhana is on the verge of completing 5000 runs in T20s

RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana is yet to set the stage alive in the WPL. She has mustered 76 runs in her first three games and will look to go big against UPW.

If she manages to get a start and score at least 29 runs tonight, she will register a personal landmark of completing 5,000 T20 runs in her career. Mandhana has amassed a total of 4,979 runs in her T20 career (franchise cricket and T20 internationals combined) across 193 innings so far.

Harmanpreet Kaur (5,123) is the only Indian to have scored more T20 runs than Mandhana.

