RCB vs UPW, WPL 2023: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, Pitch history and WPL records

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will play their fourth game of WPL 2023 tonight at the Brabourne Stadium. Their opponents will be the Alyssa Healy-led UP Warriorz (UPW) team.

Both sides suffered defeats in their respective previous matches. While UP Warriorz lost against the Delhi Capitals, RCB have suffered losses at the hands of Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals (DC) and Gujarat Giants (GG) thus far in the competition.

RCB battled Gujarat in the last match in Mumbai. The track in that game assisted the batters as Gujarat scored 201 runs and RCB finished with 190 in the second innings. A similar run-fest could take place in the battle between Bangalore and Warriorz tonight.

Before the match begins, here's a look at some important pitch history details for this game.

Brabourne Stadium WPL records & stats

WPL matches played: 3

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams batting second: 1

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 84 - Shafali Verma (DC) vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2023.

Best bowling figures: 5/29 - Tara Norris (DC) vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2023.

Highest team score: 223/2 - Delhi Capitals vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2023.

Lowest team score: 155 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai Indians, 2023.

Highest successful run-chase: 159/1 - Mumbai Indians vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2023.

Average first-innings score: 193

Brabourne Stadium pitch report

As mentioned earlier, the pitch on this ground is helpful for batting. Fans should expect heaps of runs in tonight's WPL 2023 match.

Brabourne Stadium last Women's T20 game

Gujarat Giants defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore by 11 runs in the previous WPL game at this venue. GG posted 201/7 in 20 overs and then restricted RCB to 190/6.

Batters smashed a total of 10 sixes in that match, while the bowlers took 13 wickets. Batters from the two teams hit three half-centuries.

Get IND vs AUS Live Score updates for 4th Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes