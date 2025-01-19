 3 reasons why India appointing Shubman Gill as vice-captain for Champions Trophy 2025 is the right move

India have announced their 15-member squad for the Champions Trophy next month. While Rohit Sharma remains the captain of the Indian team, Shubman Gill has been named the vice-captain.

The selectors have backed Gill to be the vice-captain of the Indian team in the 50-over format after he was elevated to the position when the Men in Blue last played an ODI series against Sri Lanka in August 2024.

On that note, here is a look at three reasons why India appointing Shubman Gill as vice-captain for Champions Trophy 2025 is the right move:

#1 Has an impressive record in ODIs:

Gill boasts an impressive record in ODIs. While the top-order batter has struggled in the other two formats, he has made the ODI format his own ever since his debut in 2019.

Shubman Gill has scored six ODI centuries in his brief ODI career - Source: Getty

The right-hander has played 47 ODIs and scored 2328 runs at an average of 58.20 and an impressive strike rate of 101.75. He has scored six centuries, including a double century, and 13 half-centuries in the format.

Despite his poor form in the recently concluded BGT 2024-25, Gill has the backing of the captain and the sectors in his favorite format. By retaining him as vice-captain, the selectors have assured him of a long run despite his recent poor form.

#2 Can be groomed under the experienced Rohit Sharma as the future ODI captain:

Shubman Gill can be groomed as future skipper under the experienced Rohit Sharma Source: Getty

The selection committee is well aware of the necessity of grooming a young captain in the ODI format. While Suryakumar Yadav has assumed the captaincy role with ease and success in the shortest format, the captaincy in the 50-over format remains a concern for team India.

Sharma is not getting any younger and will turn 38 in April 2025. It remains to be seen how long he will continue in the ODI format.

Rohit is an experienced campaigner and will look to pass the baton to Gill to be the future Indian skipper in the ODI format. Gill is a keen learner and will look to pick up a few captaincy tips from Sharma as his deputy in the Champions Trophy.

#3 India need to identify a young captain for the long run:

Post the Champions Trophy 2025, the next mega event in the ODI format is the World Cup 2027 and it is unlikely that Sharma will represent India in the tournament.

Team India would want to identify a young captain who can lead the team for the next few years. Having been vice-captain of the Indian ODI team for the tour to Sri Lanka in August 2024, Shubman Gill fits the bill perfectly.

Gill has been an integral part of the ODI setup for the past few years and is an indispensable part of the team. Gill has captained an IPL team at a young age and will look to make an impact at the international level if he is appointed captain of the ODI team.

