England vs India 2018: Reasons why India can still win the 5th Test

Abhishek FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 05 Sep 2018, 23:07 IST

Another overseas series loss has left the Indian fans disappointed. A win at Trent Bridge had created a hope that India was on the cusp of a historic series win. This did not live long as they suffered a defeat at Southampton and thereby surrendered the series to England.

This is the time for retrospection and to address the shortcomings. One of the good things about this team under Kohli is that they know how to make a comeback after a defeat.

Let us look at the reasons why Indian can still win the 5th Test.

#1 The Indian pace trio have been extraordinary

Bumrah has been the pick of the Indian bowlers

The Indian pace trio of Bumrah, Shami and Ishant have been in exemplary form. They have troubled the English batsmen with pace and swing.

Bumrah with his slinging action has been terrific with the new ball and has moved the ball away from the right-handers with ease. Shami has moved the ball both ways and has been effective with both the new and old ball alike. Ishant has troubled the left-handers in the opposition camp with the ball tailing away.

The Indian pace attack has been consistent with their line and length and managed to dismiss the English twice in three Tests.

Going into the fifth Test, the Indian pacers will look to continue their ominous form and win it for India.

