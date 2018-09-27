Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 reasons why India failed to win against Afghanistan

Daiwik naga venkat
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
85   //    27 Sep 2018, 10:21 IST

<p>

The Asia Cup 2018 has been the most interesting one over the years. India is already at the top and has a very good opportunity to regroup after a tie against Afghanistan. That match was theirs for the taking and they threw it away. One can also say that they let it slip away from their hands.

Nothing to take away from Afghanistan though. It was a historic moment for them. They fought and they fought hard to draw against a formidable opposition. They were never going to win that match and a loss looked inevitable because of the way India was going about chasing the target. Afghanistan did get a moral victory against India. 

Let's have a look at the reasons why India-Afghanistan ended in a tie:

En
A closely contested game of cricket.

#1 Key players rested

<p>
New
team not so good?

India was heading into this match with their key players rested. Out of the playing eleven, 4 players hadn't played a single match in the tournament and it was evident that they lacked match practice.

Their key bowlers in Bhuvaneshwar, Bumrah and Chahal were rested and they lacked the cutting edge in the death overs. Sidharth Kaul was expensive too.

Deepak Chahar was brought in to make merry with the new ball but he went with an economy of over 9 in the 4 overs that he got to bowl. Manish Pandey in the middle order did get a start but soon fell prey to the climbing pressure and this showed lack of match practice. This is not something that you see with the regular playing eleven.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Team India Afghanistan Cricket MS Dhoni KL Rahul ODI Cricket Leisure Reading
Daiwik naga venkat
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
An avid cricket lover with growing interest in football.
Asia Cup, 2018: 3 reasons why this is the best chance for...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's predicted XI against Afghanistan
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, India vs Afghanistan - Player ratings
RELATED STORY
Why MS Dhoni should captain India against Afganistan 
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India vs Afghanistan, Match Preview, Team...
RELATED STORY
Who said what: World reacts to the thrilling tie between...
RELATED STORY
3 Changes that India could make for the match against...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why resting the openers against Afghanistan is a...
RELATED STORY
Dhoni's 200th match as ODI Captain, the best match of the...
RELATED STORY
Stats: MS Dhoni becomes oldest Indian ODI captain
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep
AFG 255/7 (50.0 ov)
BAN 119/10 (42.1 ov)
Afghanistan win by 136 runs
AFG VS BAN live score
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep
BAN 173/10 (49.1 ov)
IND 174/3 (36.2 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep
AFG 257/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 258/7 (49.3 ov)
Pakistan win by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us