4 reasons why India failed to win against Afghanistan

Daiwik naga venkat FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 85 // 27 Sep 2018, 10:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Asia Cup 2018 has been the most interesting one over the years. India is already at the top and has a very good opportunity to regroup after a tie against Afghanistan. That match was theirs for the taking and they threw it away. One can also say that they let it slip away from their hands.

Nothing to take away from Afghanistan though. It was a historic moment for them. They fought and they fought hard to draw against a formidable opposition. They were never going to win that match and a loss looked inevitable because of the way India was going about chasing the target. Afghanistan did get a moral victory against India.

Let's have a look at the reasons why India-Afghanistan ended in a tie:

A closely contested game of cricket.

#1 Key players rested

New team not so good?

India was heading into this match with their key players rested. Out of the playing eleven, 4 players hadn't played a single match in the tournament and it was evident that they lacked match practice.

Their key bowlers in Bhuvaneshwar, Bumrah and Chahal were rested and they lacked the cutting edge in the death overs. Sidharth Kaul was expensive too.

Deepak Chahar was brought in to make merry with the new ball but he went with an economy of over 9 in the 4 overs that he got to bowl. Manish Pandey in the middle order did get a start but soon fell prey to the climbing pressure and this showed lack of match practice. This is not something that you see with the regular playing eleven.

