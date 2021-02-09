Stats: How current Indian batting line-up has fared in the fourth innings of a Test

Team India are currently in the midst of a tricky chase against England.

The visitors have set a daunting target of 420 runs in the final innings of the first Test in Chennai. India have already lost the wicket of opener Rohit Sharma and finished day four at 39-1.

The onus, on the fifth day, will be on stalwarts Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, and Ajinkya Rahane to bail out India.

The pitch has already shown signs of deterioration so it will be an uphill battle for the batsmen on Tuesday.

Young Indian batsmen like Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, and Washington Sundar have displayed excellent character, grit and determination while dealing with similar pressure situations in the fourth innings in the recently concluded Australian series.

Team management and fans will expect a similar kind of fighting spirit from Indian batsmen during the chase on the last day.

Nine wickets needed for victory on the final day of the first Test



Scorecard: https://t.co/4MLZ9c8HZH#INDvENG

Team India need 381 runs on the final day to win the match. Youngster Shubman Gill(15*) is at the crease along with Cheteshwar Pujara(12*).

Coincidentally Gill and Pujara were the two overnight batsmen during the fifth day of the famous Gabba Test last month.

Indian fans will expect an encore from the two batsmen as their partnership is crucial for India to draw or even go for a win.

Ideally, India would not want to lose more than one wicket before lunch. That would give them enough confidence to move forward positively in the game.

Let us now look at the fourth innings batting record of Indian batsmen.

Virat Kohli : Matches - 60 | Runs - 896 | HS - 141 | Average - 49.77 | 100's - 2

: Matches - 60 | Runs - 896 | HS - 141 | Average - 49.77 | 100's - 2 Cheteshwar Pujara : Matches - 56 | Runs - 617 | HS - 82* | Average - 30.85 | 100's - 0

: Matches - 56 | Runs - 617 | HS - 82* | Average - 30.85 | 100's - 0 Ajinkya Rahane : Matches - 50 | Runs - 425 | HS - 52* | Average - 32.69 | 100's - 0

: Matches - 50 | Runs - 425 | HS - 52* | Average - 32.69 | 100's - 0 Rishabh Pant : Matches - 15 | Runs - 348 | HS - 114 | Average - 87 | 100's - 1

: Matches - 15 | Runs - 348 | HS - 114 | Average - 87 | 100's - 1 Ravichandran Ashwin: Matches - 48 | Runs - 228 | HS - 39* | Average - 22.80 | 100's - 0

Shubman Gill and Washington Sundar are newcomers, so the sample size isn't big enough for them.

Statistically, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant have the best record while batting in the fourth innings of a Test. They have to perform exceedingly well if India want to pull off an unlikely victory.

Pujara is arguably the best player of spin in India right now. So India's fortunes will depend heavily on his performance on the last day as well.

3⃣0⃣0⃣th Test wicket

6⃣-wicket haul

@ashwinravi99 & @ImIshant come together for a chat after notching up new milestones



Watch the full interview

We are in for a riveting final day of play as practically all the three results are still possible.

England will be hoping to pick up nine wickets and win a Test in India after eight years. India, on the other hand, might uphold their positive intent and play for a win.