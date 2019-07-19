×
Record No. of participants for talent hunt organized by Mysuru Warriors in Bengaluru 

Press Release
NEWS
Feature
20   //    19 Jul 2019, 17:56 IST

RX Murali is seen interacting with the KPL 2019 hopefuls
RX Murali is seen interacting with the KPL 2019 hopefuls

Bengaluru, July 17, 2019: NR Group, owners of Mysuru Warriors, have successfully concluded the Talent Hunt in Bengaluru, grass root program for KPL 2019 Umpire Sponsor Cycle Pure Agarbathies. 

Bengaluru’s Just Cricket academy in Yelahanka, witnessed 300 youth cricketers, try out for a spot in the Mysuru Warriors. These were a mixed lot, consisting of 70 medium pace bowlers, 50 spinners, 75 batsmen, 80 all-rounders and 25 wicket keepers. 

The Talent Hunt in Mysuru is scheduled to be conducted on 20th July 2019 at SDNR Stadium Gangotri Glades, Academy Nets, Mysuru University, Mysuru. 

This initiative of Mysuru Warriors is an opportunity for players to enter the professional cricketing arena. The selected players will get a chance to represent Mysuru Warriors and play at the upcoming KPL 2019 Umpire Sponsor Cycle Pure Agarbathies.

“Every year, we receive a tremendous response from Karnataka’s cricketing community. It is eye-opening to see how driven and inspired these aspirants are for the sport. The strenuous procedure to select said players for the Mysuru Warriors, has always yielded spectacular players”- said Mr. Arjun Ranga, Owners, Mysuru Warriors and Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathies.

The KPL 2019 Umpire Sponsor Cycle Pure Agarbathies, will be full of surprises with promising players from all over the state, going head to head in pursuit of the ultimate prize. 

Tags:
Mysuru Warriors Press Release
