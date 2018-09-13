Records made by Rishabh Pant with his maiden century

Rishabh Pant went on to score his maiden Test century on the final day of the fifth Test match at the Kennington Oval, London. This was also not only his first century in Test cricket but the also the first by an Indian wicketkeeper in England.

Though India lost the match and subsequently also lost the series 1-4, the Delhi lad went on to break some of the records in test cricket which are mentioned below:

Rishabh Pant became the second youngest Indian wicketkeeper at the time of maiden Test hundred. Pant was 20 years 342 days old when he achieved this feat. Ajay Ratra is the youngest Indian wicketkeeper (20 years 150 days) to achieve this feat.

He also became the fourth Indian to reach to the maiden Test century with a six. Kapil Dev (vs West Indies in 1978-79, Delhi), Irfan Pathan (vs Pakistan in 2007-08, Bangalore) and Harbhajan Singh (vs New Zealand in 2010-11, Ahmedabad) are the other Indians who have this record to their name.

Pant is now also the fourth Indian wicketkeeper to score a century outside Asia. Vijay Manjrekar (118 vs West Indies, 1959), Ajay Ratra (115* vs West Indies, 2002) and Wriddhiman Saha (104 vs West Indies, 2016) are the other three players who achieved this record.

114 by Pant is also the third highest score by a Wicketkeeper in the fourth innings of a Test match. 149* by Adam Gilchrist against Pakistan (1999) and 117* by Moin Khan against Sri Lanka (1995) are the scores ranked above to that of Pant.

The partnership of 204 between Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul is now also the second highest partnership for India(for any wicket) in the fourth innings of a Test match. Sunil Gavaskar and Chetan Chauhan indulged in the partnership of 213 during the match against England at the same ground in 1979 is the highest partnership of all time.