Rohit 'Hitman' Sharma's unnoticed records in first ODI

Pranav Wadhwankar FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Stats 84 // 23 Oct 2018, 20:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rohit Sharma

On Sunday, India cruised to victory with 47 balls to spare as captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma stitched a 246 run partnership and ensured that the Indian Cricket Team get off to a positive start to the five-match ODI series against the touring West Indies team.

The captain and the vice-captain left no area on the field where they did not score runs. It was raining runs and the opposition bowlers, unfortunately, had no cover. They just saw the ball clear the boundary rope, race past them for boundaries, and all they could do was witness the show put up by the ODI no.1 and no.2 batsmen.

Rohit Sharma again went on to score a daddy hundred against West Indies. He ended up scoring an unbeaten 152* of just 117, which is the 6th instance of him scoring 150+ & also his fifth-highest score of all time.

Rohit shattered many records but some of them went unnoticed or were not really in many highlights.

So here we go :

THE SIXES GAME :

Most Sixes in Odis Since CT 2013 :

169 - Rohit Sharma

112 - Ab de Villiers

111 - Eoin Morgan

98 - Martin Guptil

87 - Jos Buttler

83 - Virat Kohli

82 - Chris Gayle

Rohit says he relies much on timing rather than power while hitting a six. Hence. there is no doubt as to why he is one of the best strikers of the ball. An opener topping the list of most sixes says a lot about his ability to hit the ball at his will.

Only 3 Cricketers Have Smashed 50+ 6s In a Calendar Year (2 Times)

Afridi - 52 (2002)

Afridi - 56 (2005)

Gayle - 53 (2009)

Gayle - 59 (2012)

Rohit - 65 (2017)

Rohit - 53 (2018)*

Rohit is the only Cricketer to achieve this In Consecutive Years in 2017 & 2018. In 2017, Rohit smashed 65 sixes in international cricket which is the highest number of sixes for any player in a calendar year, surpassing AB de Villiers' tally of 63 in 2015. In 2018, Rohit kept smashing those maximums & scored a total of 53 sixes ( 31 in ODIs & 22 in T20Is ).

Most 6s In Odi (Indians)

MS Dhoni - 217

Sachin Tendulkar - 195

Rohit Sharma- 194

Rohit Sharma smashed 8 maximums on Sunday night & surpassed Ganguly, who had hit 189 sixes in ODIs.

Most

ODI Sixes as

opener

:

272 - Chris Gayle

263 - Sanath Jayasuriya

170 - Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma surpassed Tendulkar's record of most sixes as an opener. The latter had hit 167 sixes in ODIs.

The

Hundreds Game:

Ever since Rohit was thrown the oppurtunity to open the innings for India, he's been in sensational form. Since 2013, Rohit & Amla both have scored 14 tons in a winning cause but this has to be taken in consideration that Rohit scored at an average of 71.81 while Amla did it at 59.10.

Most Hundreds in winning cause since 2013 by Openers

Rohit Sharma/ Hashim Amla - 14

Shikhar Dhawan - 12

Quinton De Kock - 10

Martin Guptill/ David Warner - 9

Most Hundreds While Chasing by Openers since 2013

Rohit Sharma/Shikhar Dhawan - 8

Martin Guptill - 6

Hashim Amla - 4

Quinton De Kock - 4

Rohit Sharma has been handling pressure very well lately especially while chasing. He equalled Dhawan in this record.

Most ODI 100s in 2018:

4 - Jonny Bairstow

4 - Virat Kohli

4 - Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli equalled Jonny Bairstow in the sum of hundreds in 2018 with Rohit being the most prolific opener, who scored 793 runs in 2018 at a whopping average of 72.09.

The

Daddy Hundreds:

2013 : 209

2014 : 264

2015 : 150

2016 : 171*

2017 : 208*

2018: 152*

These are Rohit's highest scores in ODIs since 2013. He has scored a 150+ score six times and moreover, he scored all those 150+ scores in six successive years!