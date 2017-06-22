Reinstate Anil Kumble, says cricket coach M.K. Iqbal

Chennai's senior most cricket coach M.K. Iqbal wants Kumble back as coach.

Anil Kumble recently stepped down from the post of India Head Coach

Octogenarian M.K. Iqbal, a senior cricket coach in Chennai, has categorically called for Anil Kumble to be reinstated as India’s coach immediately.

Having coached for four decades, the highly respected Iqbal called a spade a spade when Sportskeeda approached him.

Veteran Iqbal, a batsman of repute when he represented the Madras Ranji Trophy team during the late 50s, was in complete defence of Kumble, while feeling disturbed by the arrogance of skipper Virat Kohli.

“The BCCI, instead of seeking a report from the team manager, must quickly act and reinstate Kumble instead of bowing down to his arrogance,” said a furious Iqbal, who still imparts training to children for free.

He went on to say that if Kohli conducts himself in such a way, the future (for himself and Indian cricket) is bleak.

“By his deeds, not only has Kohli brought disregard to Kumble, but he has also exposed his darker side,” added Iqbal.

Also read: The Kumble-Kohli saga - a tale of frayed egos

The senior cricket guru had doubted Kohli’s captaincy credentials when the Delhi batsman took over from MS Dhoni in all formats and this episode has endorsed his opinion.

“I admire his batting skills, but his ego is conquering him. How can he disregard the Cricket Affairs Committee’s decision on Kumble?” he questioned.

Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman are no small personalities and the trio had handed Kumble an extension.

“A mature Kohli should have respected the CAC decision and moved on, instead it was learnt that he managed to distance the entire team from Kumble during the final phase of the Champions Trophy,“ he said.

Questioning the ineffectiveness of the Indian cricket board, Iqbal quipped, “Were they sleeping?”

The coach-captain rift was definitely not a sudden incident and if rumours are to be believed, it had formed during Australia’s tour to India.

Even though Kohli brushed aside the rumours on the eve of the Champions Trophy, the pot was boiling and the BCCI knew about it. So did the CAC. But everyone preferred to keep things under wraps.

Also read: Pause, breathe, and wait: Allow Virat Kohli to speak before vilifying him

Adding confusion to this was the CAC’s decision to extend Kumble’s contract.

“By deciding to extend the contract, CAC handed the whip to Kohli but also got whipped in the process. The reputed trio could have gracefully ended Kumble’s tenure instead,” said Iqbal.

“What wrong did Kumble do? Is it wrong to be a perfectionist? Is it wrong to be a taskmaster?” questioned Iqbal, adding that the cricket officials have fallen prey to Kohli’s antics.

A docile coach is what Kohli needs so that he can be the master of the show. “Hope Kohli realises what he is up to. God save him,” Iqbal continued.

With an eye on the 2019 World Cup, Iqbal signed off by saying, “When the going is good why not swim with the tide. Instead of hunting for a coach, reinstate Kumble and settle the discord with Kohli.”