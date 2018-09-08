Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Asia Cup 2018: Remembering 5 records before heading into the tournament

Saif Hasnat
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
582   //    08 Sep 2018, 17:50 IST

3rd Momentum ODI: South Africa v India
Kohli holds a prestigious record in Asia Cup history

All of the top cricket playing nations of Asia are gearing up for the Asia Cup 2018 that is scheduled to be played in UAE from 15 to 28 September. A total number of thirteen matches will be held in two different venues and those are Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, and Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Five Test-playing countries and Hong Kong will participate at the biggest cricketing tournament of Asia. These six teams divided into two groups while India, Pakistan and Hong Kong in group A and Afghanistan and Sri Lanka in group B.

Before the prestigious tournament kicked off we had a deep attention into the ocean of records of this event and found five records that you have to remember before heading to this year’s Asia Cup.

#5 Highest Team total: Pakistan (385 vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2010)

New Zealand v Pakistan: 5th ODI
But no team were able to surpass Pakistan’s 385, that they have scored against Bangladesh during the Asia Cup of 2010

There are 21 innings in the Asia Cup when a team scored 300 runs or passed it. But no team were able to surpass Pakistan’s 385, that they have scored against Bangladesh during the Asia Cup of 2010, that was held in Sri Lanka.

Shahid Afridi decided to bat first after winning the toss at Dambulla and that was the start of torture that Bangladesh went through for the next three and half hour. Pakistan scored 385 runs while Afridi smashed an innings of 124 just playing 60 balls.

Shafiul Islam, the Bangladesh pacer conceded 95 runs on that match and put his team in the immense helplessness. Bangladesh got packed scoring 246 runs while chasing the mighty target and lost the match by 139 runs.

That innings of Pakistan still remains as the biggest totals of any team in the history of Asia Cup. Remember this innings and see if any team can surpass it in the upcoming edition of the tournament.

Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Team India Pakistan Cricket MS Dhoni Virat Kohli Leisure Reading
Saif Hasnat
CONTRIBUTOR
Covering cricket in Bangladesh since 2013. Apart from being a Cricket Reporter he writes lyrics and story.
