As the cricketing world continues to survive without MS Dhoni, August 15th comes across as a sharp and harsh reminder. August 15, 2023, marks the third anniversary of the former Indian skipper's retirement from international cricket.

Nearly everyone was dreading the day and could not factor the inevitable out of it. Despite all of this, the announcement came across as a shock, to say the least. Several cricketers wish for a farewell match or a press conference to convey their decision, but Dhoni wrapped up his career through a post on social media and went out on his own terms.

He helped India scale new heights on the international circuit and set new standards across batting, captaincy, and wicketkeeping and also became an ideal example for other players to look up to.

Social media was flooded with tributes on the evening of 15th August 2020, fans conveyed their gratitude while the pundits weighed the ramifications of the decisions, while also tipping their hats.

On that note, let us take a look at the top-five expert reactions from MS Dhoni's retirement day.

#1 Ravi Shastri

Right from MS Dhoni's sharp-tongued comment aimed towards Ravi Shastri after the 2007 T20 World Cup semi-finals to them being heavily involved in the Indian setup, the duo have come a long way.

Shastri, undoubtedly, one of the towering voices in Indian cricket, sent out a tweet following Dhoni's retirement, that read:

"Massive boots to fill. It’s been a privilege and honour to be part of the dressing room and seeing you as a thoroughbred professional at work. Salute one of India’s greatest cricketers. Second to none. Enjoy. God Bless MS DHONI."

He also placed the iconic player at the top of the pile in Indian cricket. Shastri told India Today:

“This man is second to none. And coming from where he did he changed cricket for all times to come. And his beauty is he did it in all formats. For me what stood out was his stumpings and his run-outs. He had such fast hands that he was at times faster than any pickpocket."

#2 Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar recently asked MS Dhoni to sign his shirt during the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), in what ended up as a heartwarming moment between the two legends.

Gavaskar has also spoken about his desire for the iconic six by Dhoni in the 2011 ODI World Cup final to be the last thing he witnesses before passing away.

Following Dhoni's retirement, Gavaskar told India Today:

"I think he might have been waiting to see how he performed in the IPL 2020, if the IPL 2020 was to be held in March April. Even now, I think he was waiting to see if the T20 World Cup was going to be held in October-November."

"And once he found out that ICC T20 World Cup has been postponed, that's when he realized there is no point hanging around, and that's why I think he has announced his retirement," he added.

#3 Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag and MS Dhoni have had a complicated relationship over the course of their playing days, but have always maintained respect for one another.

When the news of Dhoni's retirement broke out in 2019, Sehwag made sure to hit the mark in his trademark witty fashion.

"To have a player like him, Mission Impossible. Na Koi Hai,Na Koi Tha, Na Koi Hoga MS ke jaisa. Players will come & go but there won’t be a calmer man like him. Dhoni with his connect with people having aspirations was like a family member to many cricket lovers. Om Finishaya Namah," he wrote on Twitter.

#4 Sachin Tendulkar

The 2011 ODI World Cup was indirectly a huge tribute for Sachin Tendulkar, who got his hands on the title in his sixth and final attempt. The legendary batter put in a wish as another one of India's most gifted players announced his retirement.

"Your contribution to Indian cricket has been immense, @msdhoni. Winning the 2011 World Cup together has been the best moment of my life. Wishing you and your family all the very best for your 2nd innings," Tendulkar tweeted.

#5 Ashish Nehra

The left-arm pacer and MS Dhoni got off to a rather rocky start during the latter's early days with Team India.

However, after playing with each other over the years for the national team as well as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), it was smooth sailing. The former India skipper played a key role in Ashish Nehra's comeback and the final leg of his career.

Following Dhoni's retirement, Nehra wrote in a column for Scroll:

"Why is he better than the best? Because no one could control emotions better than Dhoni. What do you think, he never felt hurt, insulted or angry? But he knew how to conceal it. It’s his second nature."

"He was a good reader of other people’s mind and that’s what made him one of the best man-managers the game has ever seen," Nehra added.

What are some of the other famous reactions by experts on the legendary player's retirement? Let us know what you think.