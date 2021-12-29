REN vs HUR prediction: Who will win today's Big Bash League 2021-22 match? 

The Melbourne Renegades will take on the Hobart Hurricanes in the 26th match of the Big Bash League 2021 at the Docklands Stadium on Wednesday.

The Renegades, led by Nic Maddinson, are in a bit of disarray in the ongoing championship. Although they started with a two-run win over the Adelaide Strikers, the team has slumped to four losses on the trot. With a net run rate of -1.240, they are languishing right at the bottom of the table.

In their previous match on Sunday, they went down to the Perth Scorchers by eight wickets. After opting to bat first, the Renegades could only score 151 for the loss of eight wickets. Opening batter McKenzie Harvey top-scored for them with 45. Sam Harper also made 32 runs.

In the end, it was Jack Prestwidge’s unbeaten 11-ball 22 that took the Renegades past the 150-run mark. James Pattinson also scored an eight-ball 16 in the death overs. The Scorchers didn’t face much trouble as Colin Munro’s unbeaten 32-ball 58 took them past the finish line.

The Hurricanes, captained by Matthew Wade, started their campaign with one win out of their first four games. However, with two back-to-back wins, they have climbed to third in the points table. They will go into the next match having beaten the Adelaide Strikers by seven wickets.

The Hurricanes’ bowlers stumbled a wee bit as the Strikers put up a formidable score of 175 for five on the board. Matthew Renshaw made 63 off 41 with nine fours to propel the Strikers. Riley Meredith was the pick of the Hurricanes’ bowlers after he accounted for three scalps.

Thereafter, it was all about Ben McDermott and his sheer class with the bat in hand. The opening batter stayed unbeaten on 110 off 60 balls with the help of 12 fours and five sixes. The right-hander made sure the Hurricanes chased the steep target down in 18.3 overs with nine balls left.

Can the Renegades beat the Hurricanes?

BBL - Melbourne Renegades v Hobart Hurricanes

The Renegades haven’t found their feet in the tournament. Their batting has looked woefully out of form and their bowlers are yet to step up with regular wickets.

The Hurricanes have looked ominous of late and it won’t be a surprise if they win their next match in the T20 championship.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Hobart Hurricanes to win this game.

Edited by Prem Deshpande

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Renegades beat the Hurricanes? Yes No 8 votes so far