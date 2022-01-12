REN vs STA prediction: Who will win today's Big Bash League 2021-22 match?

The Melbourne Renegades will take on the Melbourne Stars in the 48th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021. The Docklands Stadium will host this exciting contest.

The Stars, led by Glenn Maxwell, are in dire straits in the ongoing edition of the T20 tournament. With 14 points from 10 games and a net run rate of -1.225, they are languishing at the bottom of the points table. But a win would take them up to fifth spot in the points table.

The Stars will go into the match on the back of a 47-run loss at the hands of the Perth Scorchers on Tuesday, January 11. After electing to bat first, the Scorchers racked up a massive score of 196 for three in 20 overs. Laurie Evans scored 69 runs off 46 balls to decimate the Stars.

Haris Rauf picked up two wickets but went for 38 runs in his quota of four overs. From there on, the Stars could only get themselves up to 149 for nine, thereby falling way short of the table. Beau Webster notched a well-made 47-ball 63, but his efforts went in vain.

The Renegades, led by Nic Maddinson, meanwhile, don’t have much room for error going forward. They are seventh in the table with 15 points from 11 games and a net run rate of -1.655, the worst among the participating teams. The Sydney Sixers defeated them in their previous game.

The Renegades’ bowlers did a reasonable job as the Sixers could only score 150 for six. Kane Richardson and Cameron Boyce picked up two wickets apiece. Will Sutherland, Josh Lalor and Zahir Khan also did a reasonable job. Maddinson conceded 11 runs in the only over he bowled.

Thereafter, the Renegades were shot out for 105 in 17 overs. Shaun Marsh scored 39 runs off 36 balls with four fours and one six, but he didn’t get much support from others. Ben Dwarshuis picked up a five-wicket haul to break the backbone of the Renegades’ batting unit.

Will the Renegades (REN) beat the Stars (STA)?

BBL - Renegades v Sixers

Both teams are yet to find their feet in the ongoing BBL edition. Having been placed in the bottom half of the points table, the teams need a win somehow to stay in contention for a berth in the next round.

On current form, the Stars are the favorites to win the next match.

Prediction: Melbourne Stars to win this game.

