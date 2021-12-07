REN vs STR prediction: Who will win today's Big Bash League 2021-22 match?

Melbourne Renegades (REN) will square off against Adelaide Strikers (STR) in the third match of the Big Bash League 2021-22 on Tuesday at Docklands Stadium, Melbourne.

Veteran pacer Kane Richardson will be leading the Renegades in the absence of newly-appointed skipper Nic Maddinson, who is away on Australia A duty.

Aaron Finch and wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Harper will lead the batting unit for the Renegades. Experienced all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, alongside Jake Fraser-McGurk and Mackenzie Harvey, will form the middle order for the Reds.

The Renegades have assembled a strong bowling unit, including Kane Richardson, James Pattinson, and Zak Evans. They have also imported English T20 specialist Reece Topley into their squad, while Cameron Boyce will take care of the spin-bowling duties.

The Melbourne Renegades had a season to forget last time around as they finished at the bottom of the table and will be hoping for much-improved returns this season.

Meanwhile, the Adelaide Strikers failed to qualify for the playoffs by a whisker last season. They finished fifth, only a single point behind Brisbane Heat in fourth position.

Adelaide Strikers will be without their skipper Travis Head and wicketkeeper Alex Carey as both players are away on national duties.

Jake Weatherald and Matt Renshaw will have an added responsibility in the absence of the senior pros. Jonathan Wells and Ryan Gibson will be key for the Strikers in the middle-order.

Veteran Peter Siddle, Wes Agar and Daniel Worral are likely to form the pace-attack for the Strikers. However, their trump card will again be the Afghan import Rashid Khan, who is regarded as one of the best T20 bowlers in the world.

Can the Strikers (STR) beat the Renegades (REN)?

BBL - Adelaide Strikers v Sydney Thunder

The Strikers have one of the best bowling attacks in the competition. In the absence of their two batting mainstays, the onus will be on the bowling unit to restrict the opposition.

The Renegades, like last season, are looking light in the batting department this season as well. While they will fancy their chances against the depleted Strikers, the Adelaide-based franchise is expected to win.

Match Prediction - Adelaide Strikers to win the match.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

