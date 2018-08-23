Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Report: 2011 World Cup winner was in touch with bookies

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
News
626   //    23 Aug 2018, 16:46 IST

India v Sri Lanka - 2011 ICC World Cup Final
Indian players celebrate after World Cup win in 2011

The lead investigator of the 2013 Spot-Fixing scandal has revealed that a 2011 World Cup winning Indian player was involved in touch with a bookie before an international game in 2009.

According to a report in the Indian Express, Police Officer BB Mishra, the lead investigator, said: “There is one such instance related to an international match that was played in India. But I could not probe that instance to its logical conclusion. That is what I am suggesting. This thing happened during an international cricket match, probably in the run-up to the match. Just a day or two before the match. It happened in 2008-09,” he said.

While Mishra did not reveal the identity of the player, he said that could not investigate further, because there was no time.

“It was a phone conversation (between the player and the bookie) that was recorded… It would have taken a lot more time (beyond) October 31. There are two voices on the telephone. Allegedly one is that of the player and the other one is of the bookie.

“If I have to investigate, I have to take voice samples of the player and the voice samples of the bookie. Send it for a forensic opinion. That takes a month. And then, why do I have to do it when it was not part of my charter? It could have been done if we had more time…We didn’t get an occasion for the player and the bookie to be confronted. I managed to speak to the bookie. He did say he was in touch with the player,” he explained.

“I would have confronted the player with the information I got from the bookie. But (that) evidence didn’t come from the bookie though I knew the evidence existed, I could not pursue it. I knew of this specific instance where the bookie had confided in somebody else, I got that information, the bookie accepted that information before me also, he was willing to give the evidence but in the last minute he decided not to.”

According to Mishra, he had investigated nine players, but his investigation of officials was the only thing that went public and was used in the case.

The 2013 IPL was embroiled in a cloud of match-fixing when Delhi Police arrested three Rajasthan Royals cricketers - Sreesanth, Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan.


Topics you might be interested in:
Indian Cricket Team
Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
Using artificial intelligence to predict 2019 Cricket...
RELATED STORY
Journey to Stardom: 10 Indian Cricket Stars Who Started...
RELATED STORY
5 Indians whose Careers went Downhill after winning the...
RELATED STORY
Top Contenders for the 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
Top 4 teams with players banned for corruption at...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Indian ODI batsmen of all time
RELATED STORY
5 Most daring decisions taken in Indian cricket which...
RELATED STORY
"Attitude is everything," says Indian U-19 World Cup...
RELATED STORY
3 Indian coaches who were more influential than Ravi Shastri
RELATED STORY
5 legends who never won the World Cup
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
Match 8 | Today, 03:30 AM
India B
South Africa A
INB VS RSA-A live score
Match 7 | Today
AUA 151/10 (31.4 ov)
IND-A 152/5 (38.3 ov)
India A win by 5 wickets
AUA VS IND-A live score
| Sun, 19 Aug
SSX 440/10 & 353/6
DBY 389/10 & 161/10
Sussex win by 243 runs
SSX VS DBY live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us