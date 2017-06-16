Reports: Anil Kumble may not be India coach post the Champions Trophy

Will Kumble stay on as coach?

Kumble took over last year as the India coach

What’s the Story?

If reports in The Hindustan Times are to be believed, then current Indian head coach Anil Kumble may not continue to hold the post once the Champions Trophy concludes on Sunday.

The 46-year-old’s contract as the head coach of the side comes to an end at the end of this competition and while the Committee of Administrators head Vinod Rai has said that he will be at the helm for the tour of West Indies, one needs to see what happens after the event ends on Sunday.

“The CAC is really worried about this issue and given the fact that the Caribbean series is upon us, this is not the right time to change the coach. But it will eventually happen,” a top BCCI official said.

In case you didn’t know...

Even as India were preparing for their Champions Trophy defense, a storm was brewing on the sidelines, with stories emerging that players were unhappy with Kumble style of coaching, where they do not much freedom to express themselves.

While Kohli denied any such issues between him and the coach, the issue certainly overshadowed India’s preparations for the event.

The heart of the matter

A top BCCI official revealed that not all senior players were extremely pleased with Kumble’s presence in the dressing room and a change of personnel at the top level would happen soon.

After India’s win against Bangladesh on Thursday, Kohli heaped praise on batting coach Sanjay Bangar for his contributions, stating that his inputs were priceless and he had become a better batsman because of him.

What’s next?

There are a couple of things to keep an eye out on Sunday. Number 1: What happens if India do win? Number 2. Will Kumble make a public announcement, regardless of the result on his future as coach of this side.

Whatever maybe the decision, it will be imperative for India to not let this news distract their preparations for the big game on Sunday as they look to become only the second team after Australia to retain the Champions Trophy crown.

Author’s take

Ahead of a what is expected to be a cracking contest, in front of a packed house at The Oval, the news of Kumble's departure post the event is once again the kind of distraction which the team does not want.

While it does seem clear that the players are not exactly happy with Kumble remaining the setup, the argument could well prove to be unnecessary for India.