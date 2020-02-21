Reports: Darren Sammy could get Pakistan citizenship on the request of his PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi

Darren Sammy (Picture source: Geo Super)

What’s the story?

As per reports in several Pakistani media outlets, West Indies player Darren Sammy has applied for Pakistan’s citizenship. The Peshawar Zalmi captain was among the very few foreign cricketers who travelled to Pakistan for the 2017 final and was the first one this year to reach the country.

In case you didn’t know

The fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PCB) got underway on Friday. Defending champions Quetta Gladiators won the opening game of the tournament by three wickets against the Islamabad United. This is the first time that the entire edition of the PSL is taking place in Pakistan.

The heart of the matter

Sammy, who led Peshawar Zalmi to the title in 2017, had praised Pakistan for their security and hospitality and had expressed his desire to come back to the country soon. Zalmi owner Javed Afridi hailed Sammy as an integral part of the tournament, while also revealing that the cricketer has applied for Pakistan nationality.

Javed Afridi was quoted by cricketpakistan.com.pk.:

“We have requested for the honorary citizenship of Pakistan for Daren Sammy. The application is currently at President’s table. I request the PCB chairman to put in a good word for Sammy, so it can be approved. Sammy’s voice notes were too emotional for Pakistan when PCB was trying to hold the PSL season 2 finale in Lahore.

Sammy said,

“Its good to be here. I am the first one here. I am so excited about the tournament being here in Pakistan. Back in 2017 when the final was in Lahore it was a step to bring cricket back here and to have the entire tournament here.”

What’s next?

Peshawar Zalmi will take on the Karachi Kings in their PSL 2020 opener at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 21st.