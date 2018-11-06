Reports: IPL 2019 auctions to be held in Jaipur

Aadya Sharma FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 1.65K // 06 Nov 2018, 17:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The 2018 IPL was held in Bangalore earlier this year

The India-West Indies T20I series might be currently underway, but followers of the game are keeping one eye on the IPL auctions updates running in the background of all the cricketing action.

According to a report in Sportstar, the auctions for the 2019 season, the twelfth edition of the T20 league, will be held in Jaipur on December 17 and 18.

Another report in Sportstar mentions that Goa was initially chosen as the venue for the auction, but owing to logistics, Jaipur was selected, due to better travel connectivity.

"We ideally want to get a clarity on the venue before getting into the auction. That will help us plan accordingly and get our choice of players," one of the franchise owners was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

There is still no clarity as to where the next season of IPL will take place - due to the general elections in India, the tournament might have to be moved to alternative venues, with South Africa and UAE being primary contenders.

It is to be noted that the IPL has been shifted out twice before - once in 2009, when the tournament was held in South Africa, and again in 2014, when UAE played host for two weeks.

The Chennai Super Kings, making a comeback to the IPL, were the winners of the previous edition under MS Dhoni.

Due to the 50-over World Cup next year, the IPL has been moved from its usual slot of April-May, and is slated to begin in March itself. The tournament will go on until the third week of May, and will end just days before the World Cup.

India's first game of the World Cup is against South Africa, set to be held in Southampton on June 5.