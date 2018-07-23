Reports: Jasprit Bumrah's surgery 'not a great success'

Fresh question-marks have been raised over Jasprit Bumrah's fitness and his availability for at least the first three Tests against England. Reports in Deccan Chronicle claim that the operation which Bumrah underwent on his left thumb back in England 'wasn't a great success'.

The fast bowler had picked up the injury during the first T20I against Ireland in June and did not take part in both the limited-over series against England. Though he was named in the 18-man squad for the first three Tests of the five-match series, these reports have raised doubts on whether the bowler will be fit to take any part in the Test series.

"It is a displaced fracture on the left hand thumb. From what I know, the operation wasn't a great success," a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) source told Deccan Chronicle.

"I guess technically he is out for 3-4 weeks but being a bowler and injury in his non-bowling hand, the team management might gamble if there is an emergency or they can make him to play with the bandages," he added.

The said source opened up on the yo-yo test issue as well.

"In my opinion, fitness tests should be mandatory but the word Tests means a number of tests," he said.

"There should be a series of tests conducted with test different parameters. Since all the players are flown specially to Bangalore for the test, I'm sure there is enough time to conduct multiple tests and assess the player completely and not only on endurance."

India face England in the first Test of the series on 1st August. The Men in Blue will be playing a tour match against Essex as well, which starts on 25th July.