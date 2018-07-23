Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reports: Jasprit Bumrah's surgery 'not a great success'

Sankalp Srivastava
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.14K   //    23 Jul 2018, 16:24 IST

CRICKET-RSA-IND
The fast bowler had picked up the injury during the first T20I against Ireland in June

Fresh question-marks have been raised over Jasprit Bumrah's fitness and his availability for at least the first three Tests against England. Reports in Deccan Chronicle claim that the operation which Bumrah underwent on his left thumb back in England 'wasn't a great success'.

The fast bowler had picked up the injury during the first T20I against Ireland in June and did not take part in both the limited-over series against England. Though he was named in the 18-man squad for the first three Tests of the five-match series, these reports have raised doubts on whether the bowler will be fit to take any part in the Test series.

"It is a displaced fracture on the left hand thumb. From what I know, the operation wasn't a great success," a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) source told Deccan Chronicle.

"I guess technically he is out for 3-4 weeks but being a bowler and injury in his non-bowling hand, the team management might gamble if there is an emergency or they can make him to play with the bandages," he added.

The said source opened up on the yo-yo test issue as well.

"In my opinion, fitness tests should be mandatory but the word Tests means a number of tests," he said.

"There should be a series of tests conducted with test different parameters. Since all the players are flown specially to Bangalore for the test, I'm sure there is enough time to conduct multiple tests and assess the player completely and not only on endurance."

India face England in the first Test of the series on 1st August. The Men in Blue will be playing a tour match against Essex as well, which starts on 25th July.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team Jasprit Bumrah
Sankalp Srivastava
FEATURED WRITER
Options India could consider for Jasprit Bumrah in Tests
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Shardul Thakur replaces Jasprit...
RELATED STORY
3 possible replacements for Jasprit Bumrah in England tour
RELATED STORY
Why Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are as important...
RELATED STORY
5 players with a big chance to prove themselves in Test...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 potential replacements for...
RELATED STORY
Wriddhiman Saha is all set to undergo surgery on his...
RELATED STORY
England vs India: 4 Players who will be playing Test...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Jasprit Bumrah is ruled out of England...
RELATED STORY
3 Indian cricketers who should not have been picked for...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India in England Tour Match 2018
1st T20I | Tue, 03 Jul
ENG 159/8 (20.0 ov)
IND 163/2 (18.2 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 06 Jul
IND 148/5 (20.0 ov)
ENG 149/5 (19.4 ov)
England win by 5 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us