×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Reports: Prithvi Shaw could be picked in the ODI squad to face West Indies

Vignesh Madridista Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
1.23K   //    17 Oct 2018, 10:22 IST

ECB XI v India A - Tour Match
ECB XI v India A - Tour Match

Prithvi Shaw, who impressed everyone with his fine batting performance in the recently-concluded Test series against West Indies, could get his maiden call-up to the ODI team as he is in line to make his ODI debut in the ODI series against West Indies where he is likely to open the batting with his Mumbai teammate Rohit Sharma.

In a bid to keep the senior players fit before the 2019 World Cup, it is understood that the selectors are keen to rotate the senior players after having a discussion with the team management last week.

"With an eye to the World Cup, the main focus was how to rotate players. In fact, more than rotation, it would be more about how to save our key players. That’s why you would see the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Shami in and out of the squad, not playing regularly. The players who are important for all formats will be adequately taken care of. Going ahead also, these things will keep happening,” a source close to BCCI told The Indian Express.

The selectors have already announced the squad for the first two matches and have included Rishabh Pant in the XI. In all likelihood, he will be featuring in the XI batting at number 4 or 6 and if these reports are to be believed, the selectors could rope in another youngster, Prithvi for the next three matches to get an idea on how he performs in the format.

Prithvi, who was named the Player of the Series against West Indies in Tests, has had a successful List A career for India A and Mumbai so far as he has scored 938 runs in 22 matches at an average of 42.33 and at a strike rate of 115.37. He has already hit five fifties and three hundreds.

It won't be surprising if the selectors rest some of the key players including skipper Virat Kohli for the last three matches keeping the tour of Australia and the 2019 World Cup in mind.

Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Prithvi Shaw
Vignesh Madridista Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
4 reasons why Prithvi Shaw should not be drafted into the...
RELATED STORY
5 batsmen who started like Prithvi Shaw but faded away
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, second Test: Player ratings
RELATED STORY
Indian Test squad to face West Indies announced
RELATED STORY
Twitter goes berserk as Prithvi Shaw scores a century on...
RELATED STORY
3 Indian players for whom the West Indies series could be...
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons behind Team India's resounding win against the...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: 3 Indian players who can make...
RELATED STORY
Is Prithvi Shaw the Answer to India’s Test Opening Woes...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Record book
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct
IND 649/9
WIN 181/10 & 196/10
India win by an innings and 272 runs
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct
WIN 311/10 & 127/10
IND 367/10 & 75/0
India win by 10 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us