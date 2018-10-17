Reports: Prithvi Shaw could be picked in the ODI squad to face West Indies

Prithvi Shaw, who impressed everyone with his fine batting performance in the recently-concluded Test series against West Indies, could get his maiden call-up to the ODI team as he is in line to make his ODI debut in the ODI series against West Indies where he is likely to open the batting with his Mumbai teammate Rohit Sharma.

In a bid to keep the senior players fit before the 2019 World Cup, it is understood that the selectors are keen to rotate the senior players after having a discussion with the team management last week.

"With an eye to the World Cup, the main focus was how to rotate players. In fact, more than rotation, it would be more about how to save our key players. That’s why you would see the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Shami in and out of the squad, not playing regularly. The players who are important for all formats will be adequately taken care of. Going ahead also, these things will keep happening,” a source close to BCCI told The Indian Express.

The selectors have already announced the squad for the first two matches and have included Rishabh Pant in the XI. In all likelihood, he will be featuring in the XI batting at number 4 or 6 and if these reports are to be believed, the selectors could rope in another youngster, Prithvi for the next three matches to get an idea on how he performs in the format.

Prithvi, who was named the Player of the Series against West Indies in Tests, has had a successful List A career for India A and Mumbai so far as he has scored 938 runs in 22 matches at an average of 42.33 and at a strike rate of 115.37. He has already hit five fifties and three hundreds.

It won't be surprising if the selectors rest some of the key players including skipper Virat Kohli for the last three matches keeping the tour of Australia and the 2019 World Cup in mind.