Reports: Rishabh Pant to be included for the Windies ODI series

Silambarasan Kv FOLLOW ANALYST News 441 // 10 Oct 2018, 22:17 IST

The Indian team is currently playing the two-match Test series against West Indies. The first Test between both the team finished in just three days as the hosts registered their biggest victory in this format. The second and final Test against Windies is to be played in Hyderabad on October 12.

After the conclusion of the Test series, both the teams have to play five ODI games. The Indian squad for the ODI series against West Indies is expected to announce on Thursday. Meanwhile, according to the reports, Rishabh Pant could find a place in the ODI squad.

He has already cemented his place in the longest format of the game. While the former Indian skipper, MS Dhoni is expected to play against Windies, Pant might replace Dinesh Karthik in the squad. Karthik has been struggling since his heroics in the final of Nidahas Trophy, 2018.

Karthik was a part of the Indian team that traveled to England as well as the Asia Cup that took place in Dubai. But, he did not live up to the expectations. On the other hand, Dhoni is set to play until the 2019 World Cup and the chances of Pant replacing Dhoni are very less.

“We all know that Dhoni will play till the World Cup but there is no harm in grooming Pant, who could be a terrific No.6 or 7 batsman, who has the ability to finish games,” the BCCI official told NDTV sports.

He has been in great form thus far in the Test cricket. Pant, who began his Test career with a huge six, notched up his first Test century against England at Kennington Oval. He also scored quick-fire 92 in the first Test against Windies.

The five-match one-day international series between India and West Indies starts on 21st October. After the conclusion of the ODI series, the three-match T20I series kicks off from November 4.