Retired best World XI in T20Is

Silambarasan Kv
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
31.76K   //    22 Jul 2018, 21:04 IST

AB-
AB-DE-VILLIERS

Since the invention of the Twenty20 format, the world of cricket has been taken by storm. While the shortest format preferred by many players, the Test cricket is on the verge of losing its value. The players are rarely using drives and fine cuts in the T20 format.

In the shortest format of the game, the batsmen love to swing the bat at each and every ball. In order to tackle the batting ability, the bowlers come-up with counter-attacking strategies. 

The players like Brendon McCullum, Shahid Afridi, Kevin Pietersen, who were pillars of their team, have retired from T20 Internationals. The retired players could make a team and beat any team in the world. Here we take a look at retired best World XI in T20 Internationals.

#1 Brendon McCullum (New Zealand) 

CRICKET-NZL-SRI
Brendon McCullum was New Zealand's best T20 player

The former New Zealand skipper, Brendon McCullum was one of the powerful hitters in the history of cricket. With his hard-hitting skills, he destroyed many bowling line-ups in his career. 

During his last International game, McCullum registered the fastest hundred in the history of Test cricket. He has made a name for himself by scoring quick runs as an opener in the limited overs format. 

McCullum, who made his T20 International debut in 2005, announced his retirement from cricket in 2016. However, he continues to play Twenty20 leagues across the world.

The former opener has good records in the T20 Internationals. He has scored 2140 runs in 71 games that he played at an average of 35.67. McCullum had scored two centuries in his T20 International career.

