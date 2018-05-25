Retirements that left the Cricketing World in shock

Retirements that left the Cricketing World in shock.

Yash Mittal ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 25 May 2018, 04:44 IST 16.28K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The champion retires

Retirements often leave the cricketing fans as well as pundits of the game with a sense of void. It is with this predicament that the retirement of South Africa's AB De Villiers has proceeded to send shockwaves across the Cricketing world.

De Villiers, a veteran of 114 Test and 228 ODI and 78 T20Is took to Twitter to announce his retirement from International cricket with immediate effect.

I’ve made a big decision today pic.twitter.com/In0jyquPOK — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) May 23, 2018

Regarded as one of the greatest entertainers of the modern era, de Villiers's skills defied expectations, and he holds the record for the fastest 50, 100, and 150 in ODIs.

Having played a crucial part in South Africa's Test series wins over India and Australia, his ABD's retirement comes at a time, when everyone was expecting him to give a final shot of winning a 50-over World Cup, his long-standing dream.

However, De Villiers is not the only cricketer, who has managed to send World Cricket in a tizzy with his sudden retirement.

Today, in this blog, we will have a look at famous cricketers whose sudden decision to retire sent shockwaves across the Cricketing world.

Here's my compilation:

#5 MS Dhoni

Dhoni retired after the 2014 Boxing Day Test

India was battling for a draw in the Boxing Day Test, with their skipper MS Dhoni gritting it out in the middle at 24, when the match was called off at the MCG - with four overs left in the day's play.

Dhoni, in his trademark fashion, uprooted a stump, like he has always done, and had made no qualms of his retirement in the post-match captain's press conference.

It was only after the BCCI released a press release which cited "the strain of playing all formats" as the reason for retiring from Test cricket.

Dhoni, one of India's most successful captain, presided over 27 wins in 60-Test tenure, however with the string of overseas routes that saw India won just two out of 22 away Tests since 2011 and lost 13.