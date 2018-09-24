Asia Cup 2018: 3 Reasons behind India's success

Rahul FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 243 // 24 Sep 2018, 20:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

India has been the most dominant team in Asia Cup 2018. Apart from the opening match against the minnows Hong Kong that came surprisingly close, India has looked invincible in this tournament so far.

Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma have performed exceptionally well in the batting department, while Jasprit Bumrah and his fellow bowlers have not let the opposition post a huge total on the board.

All the three departments - batting, bowling, and fielding have clicked for them. Team India has not missed the services of Virat Kohli at all throughout the tournament and is looking good to defend their title and become the Asian giant once again.

So what has actually gone in India's favour? Let's have a look.

#1. The opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan

Rohit and Shikhar have laid a solid foundation in this Asia Cup 2018

There was a slight doubt among the Indian fans regarding the Indian batting in the absence of Kohli. Dhawan had a forgettable England series and for Rohit, it was a decent one. Therefore, it was a no-brainer that these two would have to fire if India had to defend their title this time around.

The Rohit-Dhawan pair has got the team off to a flyer by posting two fifty and one double-century partnerships in the tournament so far. They have provided the much-needed start required to put up a big score or even chase down one.

Dhawan has returned back to his form in white ball cricket in style. He has now two centuries under his belt in Asia Cup 2018, whereas, Rohit Sharma has a century and a couple of fifties to his name.

1 / 4 NEXT