Revisiting West Indies' last five Test defeats against India

C. Namasivayam
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
141   //    07 Oct 2018, 16:03 IST

West Indies never gave any anxious moments to the Indian fans
West Indies never gave any anxious moments to the Indian fans

India won the first Test against West Indies by a huge margin of an innings and 272 runs. This was India’s biggest win against the once mighty West Indies team. West Indies lost 14 wickets on the third day. The entire 20 wickets were lost in four sessions of play.

This is not the first time that the West Indies lost to India by such a huge margin. In fact, it has happened in all their previous 5 defeats against India before the Rajkot Test. While the Windies did draw some matches in between those heavy defeats when they slipped up they fell flat on the ground.

Here is a look at those 5 humiliating defeats.

Third Test at Gros Islet - August 2016

Ashwin and Saha involved in a double century partnership
Ashwin and Saha were involved in a double century partnership

West Indies won the toss and put India into bat. They looked like in total command when India were reduced to 126 for 5. All the top-order batsmen were back in the pavilion. Saha and Ashwin were at the wicket with the tail to follow. All the West Indies had to do was to go for the kill. At that crucial moment, Ashwin was dropped at short leg and caught at point off a no-ball from Gabriel. And that was enough for the team to fall apart.

The bowlers ran short of fuel and allowed Ashwin and Saha to put up a partnership of 213 runs for the 6th wicket. That took the match away from the West Indies. India managed to reach 353 in the first innings.

In reply, at one stage, the West Indies were comfortably placed at 200 for 3. The spinners Jadeja and Ashwin were rendered ineffective. Everyone thought West Indies would take a substantial lead and put India under pressure. But the advent of the second new ball brought disaster to the West Indies.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled unchanged for 11 overs with the second new ball and took 5 wickets. West Indies, from 200 for 3, collapsed to 225 all out. India took a lead of 128 which was more than sufficient to win that Test by a margin of 237 runs.

C. Namasivayam
ANALYST
A Company Secretary by profession and a passionate cricket fan by choice. Following the game for the last 35 years.
