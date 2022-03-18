Richelieu Franchise T20, Match 1: BA Blasting Namibia vs King Price Kings - Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

BA Blasting Namibia will take on King Price Kings at the United Cricket Club Ground in the 1st match of the Richelieu Franchise T20.

BA Blasting Namibia, led by Michau du Preez, are the defending champions and expectations of them are high entering the tournament. Last season, they got past the King Price Kings in a convincing manner. They also won the first season after beating M&M Sings Strikers.

They have Merwe Erasmus, the skipper of the national team, in their ranks. Left-arm fast bowler Ruben Trumpelmann was exceptional for Namibia in the T20 World Cup 2021. In one of the games, he rattled Scotland’s top-order with some early wickets.

The Price Kings, on the other hand, will be captained by Danie van Schoor. They have JP Kotze, who has played a significant amount of cricket for the Namibia cricket team. In 15 T20Is, he has notched 286 runs at an average of 20.

Pikky YaFrance and Bernard Scholtz played in the T20 World Cup and have experience of rubbing shoulders with the big boys of the game. Scholtz has been an effective left-arm spinner for them and he can pick wickets and keep the runs down in the middle overs.

BA Blasting Namibia vs King Price Kings Match Details:

Match: BA Blasting Namibia vs King Price Kings, Match 1, Richelieu Franchise T20

Date and Time: March 18, 2022, Friday, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

BA Blasting Namibia vs King Price Kings Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue has generally been sporting for the game of cricket. Batters can afford to play their shots on the up. The bowlers may also get plenty of help from the surface. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward.

BA Blasting Namibia vs King Price Kings Weather Forecast

The playing conditions will be warm with temperatures around the 25-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will mostly be in the 30s. There is a 40 percent chance of rain, which could lead to delays.

BA Blasting Namibia vs King Price Kings Probable XIs

BA Blasting Namibia

Michau du Preez (C), Sean Silver, Merwe Erasmus, Francois Erasmus, Ruben Claassen, Samson Chivi, Zhivago Groenewald, Ruben Trumpelmann, Tangeni Lungameni, Karl Birkenstock, Nicol Loftie-Eaton

King Price Kings

Danie van Schoor (C), Muhammad Saleem, Nicolaas Scholtz, Pikkie YaFrance, Jonathan Smit, Melrick Robyn, JP Kotze, Michael van Lingen, Bernard Scholtz, Stefan Bezuidenhout, Renier Bosman

BA Blasting Namibia vs King Price Kings Match Prediction

The BA Blasting Namibia have been outstanding in the history of the competition thus far. Being the defending champions, they are the favorites to win their first match.

BA Blasting Namibia vs King Price Kings live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

