Rishabh Pant definitely part of 2019 World Cup plans, says MSK Prasad

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
2.31K   //    07 Jan 2019, 19:25 IST

Pant is not part of the ODI squads for the Australia and New Zealand series
Pant is not part of the ODI squads for the Australia and New Zealand series

BCCI's Chairman of Selectors MSK Prasad has stated that Rishabh Pant is 'definitely a part' of India's 2019 World Cup plans, despite not being part of the squads for the upcoming ODI series against Australia and New Zealand.

"There is absolutely no doubt that he is among one of those wicketkeepers (in contention for the World Cup). All the three shortlisted keepers are doing well. He is definitely part of our World Cup plans. It's a part of the workload management we are following," MSK Prasad told India Today.

Pant, who had a fruitful Test series Down Under, finishing as the second highest run-getter between the two teams, was not picked for the three ODIs against Australia and the five ODIs against New Zealand, with the selectors trusting MS Dhoni to do the wicket-keeping duties.

Along with MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik is the other wicket-keeper in the ODI squad for the Australia series that starts on January 12. The NZ series follows it, with the opening game on the 23rd of the month.

MSK Prasad also revealed that Pant was carrying a few niggles, and needed rest after the gruelling four-match Test series that ended 2-1 in favour of India.

"You have seen how many players we are resting these days. This kid has played the T20s and the four high-intensity Tests. The body also takes a wear and tear. He is having a few niggles, he needs to recover. I am sure he will come back much stronger".

Calling the Sydney Test the 'turning point' of Pant's career, MSK, who himself played 6 Tests and 17 ODIs for India as a wicket-keeper, said that the management has 'some targets' for the 21-year-old, who became the only Indian stumper to score a Test hundred in Australia.

India’s squad for ODI series against Australia and New Zealand: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (Wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami
