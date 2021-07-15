Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya have the potential to be great finishers: Saba Karim

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Saba Karim has named Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya as the two batters who could become the team’s finishers in white-ball cricket going forward.

Former India captain MS Dhoni played the role of a finisher exceptionally well for nearly a decade. Following his retirement, though, the think-tank is looking to groom some youngsters for the role.

Speaking on the Khelneeti podcast, Karim opined that Pant and Pandya are two batters who can definitely win matches for the team as finishers in the limited-overs formats.

"The demand for match-finishers has increased because run chases have become that much bigger now. 250 is no longer a difficult run chase. Recently, England chased down 330 with ease. Run chases are mostly over 300 nowadays, on an average.

"So you need players like Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant, who are very good at taking singles and are excellent runners between the wickets. And, when needed, they can hit big sixes as well. India have two players in Pant and Pandya, who can become excellent match-winners. India must trust both of them if we want to taste greater success in white-ball cricket."

🚨 NEWS: #TeamIndia off to Durham; Two members test positive



Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant, who tested positive for COVID-19 on 8th July, nears completion of his self-quarantine period while training assistant/net bowler Dayanand Garani has tested positive.



Details 👇 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 15, 2021

Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya’s numbers in white-ball cricket

Pant, who is currently in the news after having tested positive for COVID-19 in England, has had an excellent time in international cricket over the past few months.

He excelled on the tour of Australia and played a match-winning knock of 89 not out in the historic Test triumph at the Gabba. Pant also smashed a hundred in the fourth Test against England at home, apart from impressing in limited-overs games.

Having made his white-ball debut in February 2017, Pant has so far played 18 ODIs and 33 T20Is, scoring 529 and 512 runs, respectively. He has registered five half-centuries in limited-overs cricket till date.

On the other hand, all-rounder Pandya made his limited-overs debut in 2016. He has played 60 ODIs and 48 T20Is, scoring 1267 and 474 runs, respectively. He has also claimed 55 and 41 scalps with the ball in the two formats.

Pandya has not bowled a lot following his back surgery in 2019, resulting in him losing his place in the Test squad.

However, the 27-year-old has been bowling during practice in Sri Lanka and could be seen delivering a few overs in the upcoming series.

For the latest news, live scores and interviews from the world of cricket, click right here!

Edited by Arjun Panchadar