Rishabh Pant joins the Nike family

Pant has been dropped from the playing XI in New Zealand

Young keeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is not having a great time in New Zealand, having been dropped from the playing XI in favor of KL Rahul. But that has not decreased his popularity, with leading sports shoe brand Nike welcoming the youngster to their family as one of their ambassadors. Pant took to social media to announce the new partnership.

https://twitter.com/RishabhPant17/status/1222075666650152961

In the post, the youngster is seen promoting Nike’s new range of shoes – The Nike React – which will be launched on January 30.

Nike is also Team India’s official kit sponsor. One of the world’s leading sports brands, Nike partnered with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in December 2005 and in 2016, extended their association till 2020 for approximately ₹370 crores.

Coming back to the Delhi boy, he has been under the scanner for a while now for not being able to perform well at the highest level. He was given a longer rope for a long time until the team management finally decided to trust Rahul with the gloves, who repaid the faith and has been impressive with his glovework as well as batting in New Zealand.

The Men in Blue are currently leading the T20I series 2-0.