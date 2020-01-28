×
Rishabh Pant joins the Nike family 

Umaima Saeed
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 28 Jan 2020, 16:56 IST

Pant has been dropped from the playing XI in New Zealand
Pant has been dropped from the playing XI in New Zealand

Young keeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is not having a great time in New Zealand, having been dropped from the playing XI in favor of KL Rahul. But that has not decreased his popularity, with leading sports shoe brand Nike welcoming the youngster to their family as one of their ambassadors. Pant took to social media to announce the new partnership.

https://twitter.com/RishabhPant17/status/1222075666650152961

In the post, the youngster is seen promoting Nike’s new range of shoes – The Nike React – which will be launched on January 30.

Nike is also Team India’s official kit sponsor. One of the world’s leading sports brands, Nike partnered with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in December 2005 and in 2016, extended their association till 2020 for approximately ₹370 crores.

Coming back to the Delhi boy, he has been under the scanner for a while now for not being able to perform well at the highest level. He was given a longer rope for a long time until the team management finally decided to trust Rahul with the gloves, who repaid the faith and has been impressive with his glovework as well as batting in New Zealand.

The Men in Blue are currently leading the T20I series 2-0. 

Published 28 Jan 2020, 16:56 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 Indian Cricket Team Rishabh Pant
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Tomorrow, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
