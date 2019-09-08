Rishabh Pant opens up on comparison with MS Dhoni, hits back at questions over his place in Indian Cricket Team

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST News 39 // 08 Sep 2019, 17:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni

What's the story?

India's young wicket-keeper batsman, Rishabh Pant has opened up on how he has worked hard to make it big, his comparisons with MS Dhoni and the banters that took place with fellow Aussie wicketkeeper Tim Paine in a recent interview.

In case you didn't know...

The legendary wicket-keeper of India, MS Dhoni has bid farewell to the longest format to the game and the fans believe that he will soon retire from the limited-overs formats as well. If MS Dhoni leaves the team, there will be a huge hole which will open up as the veteran's experience and skills proved to be very useful for the Indian side.

The Indian cricket team is grooming Rishabh Pant to be Dhoni's successor and invariably, this has led to a lot of comparisons being made between the two.

The heart of the matter

When asked about his comparisons with MS Dhoni, the Rishabh Pant said:

“At 21, if I start thinking that I have to fill Dhoni’s shoes, it will get very difficult for me. I just try to keep it simple. I want to play the game to the best of my ability and learn from everyone around me, especially my seniors."

He revealed how he has earned his place in the team and that no one has gifted him a place in the match squad. Pant added:

“It’s good for a player to get an early break. Besides, I am not getting anything for free. I have worked hard and earned my place in the Indian cricket team. Nobody has gifted that to me."

Rishabh stated that he hoped to make it to the final 15 of the World Cup squad however, he had never imagined that he would get an opportunity the way he got. Finally, he also spoke about the banter with Tim Paine and how he went to babysit his kids.

"I was laughing at it. I have no clue how he thought of calling me that. It was fun. When I met his family, his mother wanted a photo with me. His wife was standing around with their two kids. She asked me if she could also take a picture with me. I actually held one of the kids for the photograph, saying I can be their babysitter. She posted it on Instagram and it went viral. It was a friendly banter. Also, whatever happens on the field stays on the field. I don’t take it home or hold grudges."

What's next?

After a disappointing outing in the Caribbean, Rishabh Pant will try to get back to form when the Indian team battles South Africa in a 3-match T20I series at home. The first T20I will be played on 15th September at Dharamshala.