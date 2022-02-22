Top 3 Rishabh Pant knocks in T20Is

Rishabh Pant has established himself as India's first-choice wicketkeeper in all three formats over the last couple of years. He is a game-changer who can single-handedly win matches on his day.

Pant made his T20I debut against England in January 2017, but was in and out of the Indian team. It wasn't until India played England again in March 2021 that he became a regular in the shortest format.

However, he is yet to do full justice to his true potential in the T20Is. He has scored 683 runs in 37 innings at an average of 24 and a strike rate of 126. The southpaw also has three half-centuries to his name.

On that note, let's revisit Rishabh Pant's top three T20I knocks.

#3 58(38) vs West Indies, Chepauk 2018

West Indies won the toss and elected to bat first in the third T20I at Chepauk. The visitors had an uncharacteristically slow start by their lofty standards, managing 94/3 in 12.5 overs before Nicholas Pooran walked in to bat. A magnificent effort from Pooran (53 off 25 balls) meant that the Windies were able to post a competitive total of 183/3 on the board.

India didn't have the best of starts, losing Rohit Sharma (4) and KL Rahul (17) within the powerplay overs. Pant came in to bat with India at 45/2 in the sixth over, with Shikhar Dhawan at the other end. The two took the hosts to 75/2 at the end of the 10th over.

With another 106 runs still required for victory, the pair started taking calculated risks. Pant decided to take on Kieron Pollard, while Dhawan attacked Oshane Thomas. India went on to add another 45 runs in the next three overs, bringing the required run rate to less than nine. The keeper-batter soon brought up his first T20I half-century with a ramp towards the fine leg.

Although he got out in the 19th over, India went on to win the game by seven wickets.

#2 65*(42) vs West Indies, Providence 2019

India won the toss and elected to field first on a slow Providence wicket. West Indies scored 146/6 in 20 overs. Kieron Pollard (58 runs off 45 balls) and Kieran Powell (32 runs off 20 balls) made major contributions after Deepak Chahar, who took three wickets for four runs, demolished the Windies top order.

In response, India lost two early wickets. Both Shikhar Dhawan (2) and KL Rahul (20) were dismissed inside the first five overs. Pant came in to bat with India reeling at 27/2. Virat Kohli was at the other end with a potentially tricky chase on the cards.

The duo complemented each other perfectly and added 106 runs in 12.5 overs, with 55 of those coming in the last five overs. Pant played a measured knock, but was ready to take his chances with Kohli well set at the other end. He finished off the run chase as India won the match by seven wickets.

#1 52*(28) vs West Indies, Eden Gardens 2022

West Indies won the toss and put India in to bat first in the second match of the series. Virat Kohli provided the hosts with a sparkling start, but Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav's wickets meant that there was added pressure on Pant when he walked in to bat at 72/3 in the 10th over.

Pant and Kohli added 34 runs in 3.5 overs for the fourth wicket, before Roston Chase dismissed the former skipper for 52 runs off 41 balls. The southpaw didn't take much time to settle in, as he started playing his shots from the word go.

His crucial 76-run partnership with Venkatesh Iyer proved to be a match-defining one. Iyer scored 33 runs off just 18 deliveries as India managed to cross the 180-run mark.

Pant was adjudged the Player of the Match for his vital contribution with the bat, as India eventually won the game by just eight runs. It was also the third half-century of his T20I career.

