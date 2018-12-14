×
Why Rishabh Pant should focus more on wicket-keeping than sledging

Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
Feature
14 Dec 2018, 15:12 IST

Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant

On a first day Perth pitch, the Indian team selection proved to be a tactical blunder. Kohli and the Indian coaching staff completely failed to judge the nature of the pitch and went with the hype of it being an out and out fast and bouncy surface.

They packed the side with four fast bowlers and left out Ravindra Jadeja from the playing eleven. By lunch, the Indian team must have realized its folly and hence, one saw Kohli throwing the ball to the part-time off-spin of Hanuma Vihari, who promptly took a wicket and has already bowled more overs on the first day itself than he was expected to bowl in the entire match!

One shudders to think what if Rohit Sharma was not injured, and played this game instead of Vihari. Thanks to a quirk of fate, and not by design, the inclusion of Vihari in the team has arguably given India a semblance of control on the first day. Not to forget, his role in helping the over-rate, which could have been way worse with only the pacers to bowl all the overs.

With Australia four down and Shaun Marsh relatively new to the crease, Vihari induced an edge from him and Rishabh Pant fluffed a straightforward chance. This could prove quite expensive for India. After this reprieve, Marsh took Australia forward in the company of Travis Head, and the match started rapidly slipping out of India’s hands.

By the time Vihari finally managed to take Marsh’s wicket, thanks to a brilliant catch from Ajinkya Rahane, he had scored 24 more runs and had added 49 runs in the company of Travis Head, which could prove crucial in the context of the match.

Before this drop, Pant was seen to be extremely vocal behind the stumps, just the way he was in the first test. This has made him kind of a media darling, with cricket broadcasters sometimes letting the commentators remain silent and switching on the stump mike so that the TV viewers get to hear Pant’s ‘commentary’!

However, as Sanjay Manjrekar rightly observed, Pant went completely silent and barely spoke a word for a long time after that drop. This suggests that he started focusing more on his keeping than sledging. So, if this indeed is the case, it is in his and India’s best interests that he does the same for the rest of this match and even beyond that.

Being vocal behind stumps is fine only if that does not distract one from one’s primary job. For Pant, that primary job is keeping wickets tidily, and he should surely focus more on that rather than indulging in unnecessary sledging.

Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
For Amarjeet Nayak, sports is a part of life. From Federer, the "GoAT" to Sachin, the "God", he has lived the agony and ecstasy of his favourite sports persons along with them, but with the passage of time he has learnt to love sports a wee bit more than the sports persons. He understands that his favourite sports persons just play a small, but significant part in the glorious history of various sports, but no sports person is above sports. Though tennis takes up much of the time that he dedicates to sports, he keenly follows India's national pastime Cricket as well as football, badminton, hockey, and athletics, to name a few. As a sports analyst, he would like to be a part of the constant conversation about sports and sports persons. Through his sportskeeda columns, he would like to share his thoughts on various sports and sports persons, with his fellow sports lovers.
